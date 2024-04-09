The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

Prices for the MacBook Air M1 have been falling ever since the M2 successor was released, but with the M3 version now on the market, that original model is now an absolute bargain.

Finally bringing down the MacBook Air range to an affordable price for budget-conscious buyers, you can now get the MacBook Air M1 in Space Grey for just £749.97, marking a huge 25% price cut on its original £999 RRP.

Even though the ‘Air’ range is technically at the entry level of Apple’s MacBook laptops, they’re still considered to be luxury items and far more expensive than cheaper Windows alternatives. At this price however, the M1 laden laptop is well worth picking up.

The MacBook Air M1 is now affordable Now’s your chance to bag a MacBook Air on the cheap, with the recently discontinued M1 model hit with a 25% reduction on Amazon. Amazon

Was £999

Now £749.97 View Deal

Because the MacBook Air M1 has seen two successors hit the market, the laptop has been officially discontinued by Apple, which is why it’s going for such a reduced rate. It is worth noting though that discontinued doesn’t mean unsupported, as we fully anticipate Apple to supply this laptop with software and security updates for quite some time to come.

Of course, even at a reduced price, you might be wondering just how well this MacBook Air stacks up against the competition. In that regard, it’s a complete shoo-in.

Apple completely reinvented its MacBook range when it moved from Intel processors to its own in-house silicon, paving the way for computing architecture that’s far more power efficient that anything before it. Because everything has been designed by Apple, all the components work seamlessly with one another to offer next-level speed and battery life.

One of the few products to receive a five-star rating here at Trusted Reviews, Editor Max Parker wrote: “You’ll notice the benefits of the M1 instantly. This feels more like an iPad in use than a typical laptop, with the screen bursting to life the second – and I really mean that – you open the lid. Everything you do happens with added zip not experienced with the older MacBook Airs, whether you’re opening apps or even hoarding tabs in Chrome. Speed almost becomes a non-issue because you’re never thinking about it.”

That level is speed almost sounds too good to be true for anyone who’s has to deal with laptops that chug under the weight of too many tabs, but that’s exactly what the MacBook Air M1 has managed to achieve.

Stylish, powerful and at a price that finally makes Apple’s MacBook range competitive, this MacBook Air deal is an instant winner for anyone in the market for a new laptop.