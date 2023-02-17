 large image

The MacBook Air M1 has dropped to an unmissable low price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Apple MacBook Air M1 remains one of the best laptops we’ve ever reviewed and it’s even easier to recommend at this ridiculously low price.

Amazon has slashed the price of the M1 chip-toting MacBook Air – a machine we awarded a rare 5-star score – down to £812.98.

That represents a whopping £186.02 (or 19%) saving off the price you’d pay if you walked into an Apple Store and bagged one of these machines at the usual £999 RRP.

The model on offer here features a very sharp 13-inch display, 8GB memory and 256GB of onboard storage for all your files. You’ll also find a duo of USB-C ports on the side, both of which can be used for charging with the included plug.

Of course, the headline spec is that M1 chip. This blew us away when we reviewed the machine, comfortably outperforming laptops that often cost double the price of this MacBook Air. Even tough tasks, like 4K video editing, weren’t too much trouble for the M1.

Another benefit of the M1 chip is the increased battery life when compared to Intel MacBooks – we could easily get through a busy workday with plenty of juice left in the tank. When discussing battery life, our reviewer said “Throughout the multiple weeks using MacBook Air M1 as my main work computer, I’ve been getting roughly 9-11 hours of use before it requires a charge.”

In our glowing review – in which we awarded this machine top marks – we finished by saying “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model, but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

Considering the price was one of our favourite aspects of this laptop, it’s even easier to recommend now it’s nearly £200 cheaper.

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

