The Mac Mini M2 just keeps dropping in price

If you’re on the hunt for an upgrade to your home computer, this price drop on the Mac Mini M2 should certainly be of interest.

Amazon has cut the price of the recently-released Apple Mac Mini M2 numerous times before, but those savings don’t tend to stick too long. This time the site has slashed a tempting 8% off the £649 price you’d pay if walked into an Apple Store and picked up the machine.

This cut takes the price down by £55 to £594 – an excellent price for one of our favourite home computers on the market.

While this might not be the cheapest we’ve seen this machine drop to on Amazon, it’s not far off and the low prices don’t always stick around for too long. If you’ve had your eye on a Mac Mini M2, this is a great saving.

Specs for this particular Mac Mini on offer include the aforementioned M2 chipset – a supremely capable chip that’ll speed through daily chores and can even complete more intensive tasks like 4K video editing – with a 10-core GPU and 8-core CPU. This is paired with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.

In terms of ports, there are a couple of Thunderbolt 4 capable USB-C ports on the back, alongside ethernet, traditional USB-A ports and an HDMI port for connecting to a monitor. As is the way with all Mac Minis, this is purely the computer – you’ll need to provide your own display, keyboard, mouse and any other accessories you want to use.

We reviewed the slightly more powerful Mac Mini M2 Pro version earlier in the year. Our reviewer had plenty of praise for the machine, saying “The Apple Mac Mini (2023) is a wonderful machine ideal for those who work primarily from one spot and need enough power to get tasks done without any speed issues.”