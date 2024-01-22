The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

One of the most desirable laptops on the market, the MacBook Air featuring Apple’s own M2 chip, has seen a 10% discount on Amazon, making it even more appealing than before.

It’s no secret that MacBooks are on the pricier side when it comes to productivity laptops, so a good discount is always worth a look. That’s why we recommend checking out this deal on Amazon, where you can buy a new MacBook Air M2 for £1,029.99.

Since its launch, the M2 MacBook Air has been one of our favourite laptops we’ve reviewed, MacOS or otherwise. From its outward appearance to its performance and battery life, it’s a marvel of modern, compact computing.

Get a brand-new M2 MacBook Air with a £119 discount Apple’s excellent MacBook Air with their optimised M-series CPU has seen a rare 10% discount over on Amazon. Amazon

Was £1,149

Now £1,029.99 View Deal

The M2 in its name represents the 8-core CPU, designed by Apple exclusively for its computing range. Editor Max Parker regards the switch by Apple from Intel chips to tailor-made Apple exclusives to be a huge leap forward for performance, and that’s on full display here.

We found the M2 fully able to handle 4K video editing, CPU-intensive gaming titles and more, without any signs of slowing down. This excellent performance is most apparent in apps designed by Apple for their hardware, unsurprisingly, but across the board this machine performs very well.

One of the best things about the MacBook Air series is how pleasant it is to use regularly. Its lightweight, excellent LCD screen (featuring 2560 x 1664 resolution and an especially bright 500-nit peak) and top-shelf keyboard-trackpad combo make it a wonderful device for those who want to use their laptop often and in various locations.

Overall, the MacBook Air is one of the premium devices for those who want to be productive and enjoy their day-to-day computing tasks. If you consider the RRP too steep, consider looking at this 10% discount today.