Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The M2 MacBook Air is down to a seriously tempting price

Nick Rayner By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

One of the most desirable laptops on the market, the MacBook Air featuring Apple’s own M2 chip, has seen a 10% discount on Amazon, making it even more appealing than before.

It’s no secret that MacBooks are on the pricier side when it comes to productivity laptops, so a good discount is always worth a look. That’s why we recommend checking out this deal on Amazon, where you can buy a new MacBook Air M2 for £1,029.99.

Since its launch, the M2 MacBook Air has been one of our favourite laptops we’ve reviewed, MacOS or otherwise. From its outward appearance to its performance and battery life, it’s a marvel of modern, compact computing. 

Get a brand-new M2 MacBook Air with a £119 discount

Get a brand-new M2 MacBook Air with a £119 discount

Apple’s excellent MacBook Air with their optimised M-series CPU has seen a rare 10% discount over on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £1,149
  • Now £1,029.99
View Deal

The M2 in its name represents the 8-core CPU, designed by Apple exclusively for its computing range. Editor Max Parker regards the switch by Apple from Intel chips to tailor-made Apple exclusives to be a huge leap forward for performance, and that’s on full display here. 

We found the M2 fully able to handle 4K video editing, CPU-intensive gaming titles and more, without any signs of slowing down. This excellent performance is most apparent in apps designed by Apple for their hardware, unsurprisingly, but across the board this machine performs very well.

One of the best things about the MacBook Air series is how pleasant it is to use regularly. Its lightweight, excellent LCD screen (featuring 2560 x 1664 resolution and an especially bright 500-nit peak) and top-shelf keyboard-trackpad combo make it a wonderful device for those who want to use their laptop often and in various locations. 

Overall, the MacBook Air is one of the premium devices for those who want to be productive and enjoy their day-to-day computing tasks. If you consider the RRP too steep, consider looking at this 10% discount today.

You might like…

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is massively discounted, but act fast

This 3-in-1 iPhone charger is massively discounted, but act fast

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The Galaxy S22 Plus now has a bargain mid-range price tag

The Galaxy S22 Plus now has a bargain mid-range price tag

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Asus’ high-powered Vivobook Pro laptop is massively discounted

Asus’ high-powered Vivobook Pro laptop is massively discounted

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
PC gamers need to check out this Razer Leviathan V2 deal

PC gamers need to check out this Razer Leviathan V2 deal

Nick Rayner 3 days ago
The iPhone 14 Plus is almost £200 cheaper than the iPhone 15

The iPhone 14 Plus is almost £200 cheaper than the iPhone 15

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
EE has an outrageous Pixel 8 deal right now

EE has an outrageous Pixel 8 deal right now

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Nick Rayner
By Nick Rayner linkedin Contact via linkedin

Nick joined the Trusted Reviews team straight after graduating from Queen Mary University of London with a BA in History. While he loves writing about great deals for all sorts of tech, his main area …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words