The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

You can pick up the M1 MacBook Air at a temptingly low price for the New Year.

Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air for just £797.97, which is a saving of 20% on the usual price of £999. You simply don’t get that sort of saving on Apple stuff too often.

This is for the 2020 model of the MacBook Air, with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD Storage, and Touch ID authentication.

At the heart of it is Apple’s M1 processor, which has proven to be a real game changer. We’re talking a 3.5x increase in performance over the previous generation.

We rate this iteration of Apple’s compact laptop extremely highly, scoring it the full five stars in our review. Even a couple of years on from launch, we stand by that stellar score. “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model,” we said in our recent review update, “but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

Its performance remains extremely competitive, battery life is exceptional, and there’s that same fabulous MacBook typing experience. It’s quite the package, and “a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model.”

That’s especially true if you go for this MacBook Air at this price, which is way south of the £1,000 mark.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

