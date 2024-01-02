The M1 MacBook Air is a tempting New Year buy at this price

You can pick up the M1 MacBook Air at a temptingly low price for the New Year.

Amazon is selling the M1 MacBook Air for just £797.97, which is a saving of 20% on the usual price of £999. You simply don’t get that sort of saving on Apple stuff too often.

This is for the 2020 model of the MacBook Air, with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD Storage, and Touch ID authentication.

Save 20% on the M1 MacBook Air This brilliant MacBook Air M1 deal gets you a brilliant compact laptop at a 20% discount. Amazon

Save 20%

Now £797.97 View Deal

At the heart of it is Apple’s M1 processor, which has proven to be a real game changer. We’re talking a 3.5x increase in performance over the previous generation.

We rate this iteration of Apple’s compact laptop extremely highly, scoring it the full five stars in our review. Even a couple of years on from launch, we stand by that stellar score. “The Apple MacBook Air M1 may have been succeeded by the M2-powered model,” we said in our recent review update, “but it still provides great value at its current price point due to the excellent performance of the Apple Silicon processor.”

Its performance remains extremely competitive, battery life is exceptional, and there’s that same fabulous MacBook typing experience. It’s quite the package, and “a superb option if you don’t fancy stretching your budget to bag yourself the newer M2 model.”

That’s especially true if you go for this MacBook Air at this price, which is way south of the £1,000 mark.