The M1 iMac finally has the price cut you’ve been waiting for

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Currys is offering a substantial price cut on the M1 iMac, making it a hugely tempting buy.

It’s finally happened. After years of tinkering around the edges, we’ve finally gotten the iMac M1 price cut we’ve been waiting for.

Click on the link below and you’ll be taken to the Currys offer, which gets you the iMac M1 for £804.97. Given that Currys was still selling this stylish all-in-one for £1,399 earlier this year, that represents a huge saving of £494.03. Yikes.

You don’t have to look too deeply to see why this price crash has taken place. Apple refreshed its iMac with the new M3 chip just a couple of months ago.

However, the iMac M1 is to all intents and purposes the same machine, just with slightly slower performance. And make no mistake – it was the M1 chip that provided the major leap forward for iMac performance. Apple’s subsequent chip releases have provided solid generational improvements, but nothing so seismic as that first M1 launch.

We reviewed Apple’s 2021 relaunch of its beloved all-in-one PC range at the time, and awarded it a thoroughly deserved 4.5 out of 5. We even called it “The best desktop around”.

Key to its appeal, according to our reviewer, is a bold new design language that makes it feel “more like a design statement than a piece of tech when it’s sitting on a desk”.

There’s substance behind that style, however, in the form of a gorgeous 4.5K screen and capable performance via Apple’s still-speedy M1 chip.

