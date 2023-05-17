The limited edition Pokemon Switch OLED drops to a seriously tempting price

It’s been a big few weeks for the Nintendo Switch, and this deal gets you a special version of the OLED version of the console.

Currently, Amazon has whacked a tenner off the £319.99 RRP of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet limited edition Switch OLED, bringing the price down to £309.

These ‘Limited Edition versions of the console don’t usually see hefty reductions and can often be hard to find so this is a top deal for any Pokemon fans looking to upgrade their older Switch or pick one up for the first time.

This also looks to be the cheapest price this particular version of the Switch has dropped to on Amazon, with previous lows being around the £310 mark however they haven’t stuck around very long.

A slightly updated version of the game-changing Switch console, the OLED version, as the name implies, switches out the fairly poor LCD on the original console for a much better OLED panel. It also has a far improved kickstand that runs across the width of the console’s back, more internal storage and louder speakers.

Basically, if you want to buy a Switch this is the very best one you can buy right now. You’ll also get yourself a unique glossy white dock with artwork of Koraidon and Miraidon from the recent Pokemon games on the front, along with a nice Poke Ball design on the back. You’ll also get two Pokemon-themed Joy-Con in the box, both of which match the game’s titular colours.

Now is a great time to bag a Nintendo Switch, as Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has just been released to critical acclaim. Our own 5-star review called it one of the best games you get on the Switch and we think it looks fantastic on the wonderful 7-inch OLED Switch.

In our Switch OLED review we said, “The Nintendo Switch OLED is a fantastic upgrade for portable play, with the new screen looking significantly better than the standard model’s.”

It is worth noting this doesn’t come with either of the Pokemon Scarlet or Violet games, and those will need to be picked up separately.