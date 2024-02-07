The Lenovo Legion Go finally has a proper discount

The Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC has finally received a decent discount over on Amazon.

You can now pick the Lenovo Legion Go up for £649.99, which is a £50 saving on the £699.99 RRP. That’s a 7% discount.

Save £50 on the Lenovo Legion Go One of the best handheld gaming PCs on the market, the Lenovo Legion Go, has had £50 shaved off its price. Amazon

Save £50

Now £649.99 View Deal

This is a welcome price cut on one of the most capable handheld gaming PCs around. The Lenovo Legion Go gives you an unusually large and sharp 8.8-inch QHD display with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate.

Gaming performance is decent, courtesy of an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which enables Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in games that support it.

You also benefit from a capacious 512GB SSD with a rapid read speed of 4929MB/s.

One of the stand out features of the Lenovo Legion Go compared to rivals like the Valve Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally is its novel detachable controllers. Like the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons on steroids, it provides a pair of handheld controllers, one of which can be used for motion-controller aiming.

We awarded the Lenovo Legion Go 3.5 stars out of 5, praising it for its immersive screen, novel controllers, and decent in-game performance.

It’s even more appealing at this new low price, which makes it cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED with its smaller (albeit more vibrant) screen and inferior performance.