Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Lenovo Legion Go finally has a proper discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Lenovo Legion Go handheld gaming PC has finally received a decent discount over on Amazon.

You can now pick the Lenovo Legion Go up for £649.99, which is a £50 saving on the £699.99 RRP. That’s a 7% discount.

Save £50 on the Lenovo Legion Go

Save £50 on the Lenovo Legion Go

One of the best handheld gaming PCs on the market, the Lenovo Legion Go, has had £50 shaved off its price.

  • Amazon
  • Save £50
  • Now £649.99
View Deal

This is a welcome price cut on one of the most capable handheld gaming PCs around. The Lenovo Legion Go gives you an unusually large and sharp 8.8-inch QHD display with a rapid 120Hz refresh rate.

Gaming performance is decent, courtesy of an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which enables Radeon Super Resolution (RSR) and FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) in games that support it.

You also benefit from a capacious 512GB SSD with a rapid read speed of 4929MB/s.

One of the stand out features of the Lenovo Legion Go compared to rivals like the Valve Steam Deck and the Asus ROG Ally is its novel detachable controllers. Like the Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons on steroids, it provides a pair of handheld controllers, one of which can be used for motion-controller aiming.

We awarded the Lenovo Legion Go 3.5 stars out of 5, praising it for its immersive screen, novel controllers, and decent in-game performance.

It’s even more appealing at this new low price, which makes it cheaper than the Steam Deck OLED with its smaller (albeit more vibrant) screen and inferior performance.

You might like…

This Zenfone 9 deal made us do a double-take

This Zenfone 9 deal made us do a double-take

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

Jessica Gorringe 16 hours ago
The Nothing Ear (2) are back to a seriously tempting price

The Nothing Ear (2) are back to a seriously tempting price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
This Logitech MX Master 2S deal is a work from home bargain

This Logitech MX Master 2S deal is a work from home bargain

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The new Samsung Galaxy A15 is going super cheap

The new Samsung Galaxy A15 is going super cheap

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Ninja’s Two-Drawer Air Fryer just got a massive triple discount

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words