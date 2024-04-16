Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The latest model of Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is back down to its lowest price.

Around a month ago we brought you the news that Amazon was selling its Echo Show 8 smart display cheaper than it had ever been. That deal was part of the retailer’s Spring Deals promotion, so it didn’t last for long.

Now, however, the Echo Show 8 is back down to just £99.99. That represents a £50 saving on the £149.99 RRP. Put another way, it’s a meaty 33% discount.

Save £50 on the Amazon Echo Show 8

Save £50 on the Amazon Echo Show 8

The Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to its lowest price, with a 33% saving.

  • Amazon
  • Save 33%
  • Now £99.99
View Deal

This is a great deal on what we described as “A pretty substantial upgrade” in our 4-star review. “The all-new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) ramps up the smart home skills with the inclusion of Matter, Thread and Zigbee, and also has performance and audio boosts over its predecessor,” we concluded.

It’s got everything you need to act as your all-in-one smart home controller of choice. Thanks to some impressive sound quality for its size, courtesy of dual 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers paired with a passive bass radiator, it will also stand up to the task of pumping out the tunes as your go to smart speaker.

The Echo Show 8 even features spatial audio processing technology for a broader, more immersive audio output. Thanks to some Sonos-like room adaption technology, it’ll optimise the sound output for your specific room shape. Nice.

You might like…

This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

This Prime Day-level Kindle deal doesn’t require a membership to buy

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

This Apple Watch deal gets you cellular connectivity for an extra £10

Chris Smith 15 hours ago
One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

One of Logitech’s strangest keyboards is going mega cheap

Ryan Jones 19 hours ago
I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

I can’t believe the Pixel 8 is this affordable

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
This MSI RTX 4060 laptop is a steal for gamers on a budget

This MSI RTX 4060 laptop is a steal for gamers on a budget

Adam Speight 23 hours ago
This Samsung Galaxy Tab deal decimates the entry-level iPad

This Samsung Galaxy Tab deal decimates the entry-level iPad

Lewis Painter 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words