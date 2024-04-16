The latest Echo Show 8 is back to its lowest price yet

The latest model of Amazon’s Echo Show 8 smart display is back down to its lowest price.

Around a month ago we brought you the news that Amazon was selling its Echo Show 8 smart display cheaper than it had ever been. That deal was part of the retailer’s Spring Deals promotion, so it didn’t last for long.

Now, however, the Echo Show 8 is back down to just £99.99. That represents a £50 saving on the £149.99 RRP. Put another way, it’s a meaty 33% discount.

Save £50 on the Amazon Echo Show 8 The Amazon Echo Show 8 is back down to its lowest price, with a 33% saving. Amazon

Save 33%

Now £99.99 View Deal

This is a great deal on what we described as “A pretty substantial upgrade” in our 4-star review. “The all-new Echo Show 8 (3rd Gen) ramps up the smart home skills with the inclusion of Matter, Thread and Zigbee, and also has performance and audio boosts over its predecessor,” we concluded.

It’s got everything you need to act as your all-in-one smart home controller of choice. Thanks to some impressive sound quality for its size, courtesy of dual 2-inch neodymium stereo speakers paired with a passive bass radiator, it will also stand up to the task of pumping out the tunes as your go to smart speaker.

The Echo Show 8 even features spatial audio processing technology for a broader, more immersive audio output. Thanks to some Sonos-like room adaption technology, it’ll optimise the sound output for your specific room shape. Nice.