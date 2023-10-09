The iPhone 14 Pro Max now has a tasty unlimited data offer

If you want to get your hands on the very highest-end handset from the iPhone 14 series then you won’t find better value than this unlimited data contract.

As this year’s generation of iPhone hits the market, Mobile Phones Direct is offering spectacular value on a refurbished ‘As New’ iPhone 14 Pro Max, letting you nab the phone with unlimited data on O2 for just £19 upfront, and £53 a month.

“Truly a flagship phone” was the verdict of Editor Max Parker in his review of the 14 Pro Max, who had plenty of good things to say about Apple’s premium handset from last year. From the performance to some of the more unique features, the 14 Pro Max is a fantastic phone for practically use-case.

For starters, the 6.7-inch OLED display is highly immersive and perfect for watching the latest shows or playing games on the go. In addition, Apple used the 14 Pro and Pro Max to launch the ‘Dynamic Island’, a reimagining of the camera notch on previous models that sees the cut-out utilisesd within the iPhone’s software to display key notifications like timers and song playback.

As always with the Pro series, the cameras are of the highest quality. A powerful 48-megapixel main sensor has kept the 14 Pro Max in the conversation over which phones have the best cameras, and it particularly stands out in low-light situations. That’s before mentioning the video chops which are among the best you’ll find on a phone, making the 14 Pro Max a handy point-and-shoot camera for content creators.

Beyond these main standout features, the overall experience is phenomenal thanks to the powerful A16 Bionic chipset and the latest version of iOS. Now that you can grab one at this price, with unlimited data on O2’s network, we would highly recommend this to anyone looking for an upgrade.