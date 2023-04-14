 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.56 per month with code “TrustedReviews”

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 14 Plus is now the price it should have been at launch

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The iPhone 14 Plus came with a pretty hefty price tag when it first hit the market but now it can be had with a significant price drop.

If you head on over to Amazon, you can pick up a brand new iPhone 14 Plus for just £864.21, which is a notable decrease over the original £949 asking price. Given that iPhone prices have been slowly creeping up over the last few years, this feels like a much better rate for a fantastic phone that was otherwise held back by its astronomically high price.

After the commercial failure of the iPhone mini range, Apple tried its hand at a different type of iPhone in the 14 Plus, mirroring the 14 Pro Max by offering the same large screen experience but with the same specs of the base level iPhone.

iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop

iPhone 14 Plus Price Drop

The iPhone 14 Plus has finally come down to a more reasonable price, making now an excellent time to pick one up.

  • Amazon
  • Was £949
  • Now £864.21
View Deal

That prospect might sound a bit odd to some but from our testing, we actually found the iPhone 14 Plus to be one of the best iPhones you can buy right now, and easier to recommend than the standard iPhone 14.

For starters, the battery life is exceptional. In his review for the 14 Plus, Editor Max Parker wrote: “If you’re after the iPhone with the best battery life, then the 14 Plus is the way to go. It lasts longer than both the iPhone 14 and the 14 Pro Max in my tests, and it’s the only current iPhone that can – with some slight usage management – last two days.”

Of course, it almost goes without saying but the large 6.7-inch display is a joy for watching content on the go, browsing the web and taking pictures when you’re out and about. Speaking of which, the two rear-facing cameras on the 14 Plus are incredibly versatile, and can throw back some impressively colourful shots in almost any scenario.

If you want a handset from the latest generation of iPhones then the iPhone 14 Plus is an easy one to recommend, and especially so at this reduced price.

You might like…

This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

This Pixel 7 deal is the best phone contract right now

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
Here’s how you can get a 60GB SIM for just £10

Here’s how you can get a 60GB SIM for just £10

Thomas Deehan 1 day ago
You’ll definitely want to see this S23 Ultra price drop

You’ll definitely want to see this S23 Ultra price drop

Chris Smith 2 days ago
This deal finally makes dual basket air fryers affordable

This deal finally makes dual basket air fryers affordable

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
This Galaxy S22 deal renders the S23 pointless

This Galaxy S22 deal renders the S23 pointless

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.