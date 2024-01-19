The iPhone 14 Plus is almost £200 cheaper than the iPhone 15

Calling all Apple fans, Giffgaff is currently running one heck of a bargain on the fantastic iPhone 14 Plus.

If you’re quick, you can nab a ‘Like New’ refurbished iPhone 14 Plus for just £619. That’s a bargain on two fronts – not only is it nearly £200 cheaper than the current £799 asking price of the smaller iPhone 15, but it’s also a high reduction on the iPhone 14 Plus’ £949 launch price back in 2022.

No matter how you look at it, that’s a bargain price for what is still a great Apple handset in 2024. Plus, if £619 is still out of your budget then there are cheaper refurbished models available, with prices falling to as little as £469.

It is worth noting though that stock for the ‘Like New’ models is quickly dwindling so if you do want to upgrade to a more recent iPhone on the cheap, it’s best not to wait around.

iPhone 14 Plus Deal Giffgaff is running one tasty deal on the iPhone 14 Plus right now, letting you pick up a ‘Like New’ refurbished model for just £619 while stocks last. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Just £619 View Deal

Even though it’s since been supplanted by the iPhone 15 Plus, the 14 Plus shouldn’t be written off. For starters, the phone offers the big-screen iOS experience at a price that’s far more affordable than the Pro Max range.

This means that for anyone who likes to game or watch film and TV, either on the go or when waking up in the morning with a cup of coffee, they’ll get on well with the iPhone 14 Plus’ large 6.7-inch display.

In spite of its larger size however, the 14 Plus is lightweight and comfortable to hold in the hand. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Editor Max Parker wrote: “The iPhone 14 Plus is surprisingly light and comfortable to hold in a way that the Pro Max isn’t. The former’s 203g weight is 37g lighter than the 14 Pro Max and, also, ever so slightly thinner. It just feels great – the perfect combination of the other iPhones.”

It almost goes without saying but because the 14 Plus is still a fairly recent iPhone, you’ll be set up with software and security updates for quite some time to come, so you can rest assured that you’ll be getting plenty bang for your buck if you do decide to pick it up.

True bargains for big-screened iPhones are still something of a rarity, which is why this iPhone 14 Plus deal is worth shouting about. Just be sure to make use of it while it’s still available.