The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade.

If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.

That brings down the steep £849 starting price to a more palatable £794. This 6% saving also makes the iPhone 14 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23, which Amazon is currently selling for £849.

This deal is for the 128GB model and, at the time of writing, is available in Blue, Red, Starlight and Purple. We reviewed the Blue model and really liked the new colour.

The great thing about paying upfront for a phone, rather than spreading the cost on a contract, is that it comes unlocked and doesn’t require you to stick to a certain network. You can just pop the SIM out of your old phone and stick it into this iPhone 14 – easy.

Standout features of this iPhone include a really nice 6.1-inch Retina XDR display that looks ace and gets really bright for outdoor use. There are two excellent cameras on the back that can capture detailed shots in all manner of situations. It’s a great phone for video too, with excellent stabilisation aided by the Action Mode and the ability to shoot 4K HDR video with Dolby Vision.

Inside there’s an A15 Bionic chipset providing snappy performance and impressive gaming skills, a battery that’ll last the day and possibly lifesaving safety features like Car Crash Detection and Emergency SOS.

In our 4/5 iPhone 14 review, we said “The Apple iPhone 14 isn’t a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.

If the iPhone deal isn’t for you, then we’ve rounded all the best iPhone deals in one place so can make sure you grab the best saving.

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

