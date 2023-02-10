Just in time for the weekend, Amazon has dropped the price of the iPhone 14 making it much more of a tempting upgrade.

If you’ve been hankering for a saving on the latest iPhone, then we’ve got the deal for you. Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP of Apple’s iPhone 14.

That brings down the steep £849 starting price to a more palatable £794. This 6% saving also makes the iPhone 14 cheaper than the Samsung Galaxy S23, which Amazon is currently selling for £849.

This deal is for the 128GB model and, at the time of writing, is available in Blue, Red, Starlight and Purple. We reviewed the Blue model and really liked the new colour.

The iPhone 14 has finally dropped to a far more tempting price Amazon has just chopped £55 off the RRP off Apple’s iPhone 14. That brings down the steep £849 starting price to a more palatable £794. Amazon

Save £55

£794 View Deal

The great thing about paying upfront for a phone, rather than spreading the cost on a contract, is that it comes unlocked and doesn’t require you to stick to a certain network. You can just pop the SIM out of your old phone and stick it into this iPhone 14 – easy.

Standout features of this iPhone include a really nice 6.1-inch Retina XDR display that looks ace and gets really bright for outdoor use. There are two excellent cameras on the back that can capture detailed shots in all manner of situations. It’s a great phone for video too, with excellent stabilisation aided by the Action Mode and the ability to shoot 4K HDR video with Dolby Vision.

Inside there’s an A15 Bionic chipset providing snappy performance and impressive gaming skills, a battery that’ll last the day and possibly lifesaving safety features like Car Crash Detection and Emergency SOS.

In our 4/5 iPhone 14 review, we said “The Apple iPhone 14 isn’t a huge upgrade on the iPhone 13, yet it still is a great phone with a top camera, good battery life and all the iOS benefits.

If the iPhone deal isn’t for you, then we’ve rounded all the best iPhone deals in one place so can make sure you grab the best saving.