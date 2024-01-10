The iPhone 13 Mini is now cheaper than the Pixel 7a

If you’re looking to upgrade to a decent phone that doesn’t break the bank then you absolutely need to see this iPhone 13 Mini deal.

Giffgaff just dropped one heck of a bargain on Apple’s miniature handset, letting you bag a ‘Like New’ refurbished iPhone 13 Mini for just £429. Given that the phone originally went for £679 at launch, that’s a hefty price drop for what is still a great device in 2024.

Plus, at that price, the 13 Mini costs the same as the iPhone SE new which, if we’re being honest, is a far better buy than Apple’s entry-level phone. So if you weren’t quite set on the SE and were shopping in the Android department instead, know that an affordable iPhone packed with features is now available courtesy of this offer.

iPhone 13 Mini Bargain The excellent iPhone 13 Mini is now the same price as Apple’s entry-level iPhone, making it an absolute steal. You’ll need to add a Giffgaff SIM to your purchase, but you can cancel it immediately afterwards to ensure that you aren’t charged beyond the initial month. Giffgaff

‘Like new’ refurbished

Just £429 View Deal

Even though the ‘Mini’ series is no more, the 13 Mini still brought a lot of great ideas to the table, and I can speak to quite a few of them as someone who used the device for roughly half a year.

Because of its smaller stature, the 13 Mini can be easily used one-handed, which is particularly helpful if you’re on a busy train and there isn’t much space to manoeuvre. Similarly, the 13 Mini also works brilliantly as a quick point-and-shoot camera.

While the shots don’t boast quite the same level of detail as pricier handsets, especially if you zoom in, the pictures that its 12MP wide and ultra-wide lenses are able to pump out are vibrant, eye-catching and exactly the type of shots that work really well on social media.

Of couse, the real star of the show is iOS which, speaking from experience, is a far more accessible operating system than Android. Sure, there are far more customisation options on Google’s OS, but if you just want something that works, looks great and features tons of solid app functionality in the way of homescreen widgets, then iOS is the way to go.

This is all before mentioning features like MagSafe charging, FaceID and the ability to link up other Apple accessories like AirPods or the Apple Watch. There was plenty to like about the iPhone 13 Mini but even more so when it’s so cheap.