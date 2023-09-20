The iPhone 13 has never been more of a steal

It’s taken some time but the iPhone 13 is now available at the same price as the Google Pixel 7, and with a two-year warranty courtesy of John Lewis.

The outstanding handset, which originally launched with a price tag of £749, can now be picked up for the far more affordable rate of just £599, making it an easy bargain for anyone looking to upgrade from an old iPhone.

With all the hype around the upcoming launch of the iPhone 15, it’s worth remembering there are still plenty of good things to say about the iPhone 13 – especially when it’s guaranteed software updates until 2028.

In his review of the handset, Editor Max Parker detailed that it “remains a strong upgrade for those who haven’t switched phones for a number of years”, and many of the features do remain near top of the class, even in 2023.

One of the standouts is the camera array – a duo of 12MP sensors supply plenty of photographic power, especially in low-light situations. Lots of attention has also been paid to video, which is extremely smooth. The software is great too, providing plenty of options in terms of contrast, vibrancy and more.

In terms of shape and screen, the iPhone 13 is very similar to the newer models, even the 15. It has a very bright OLED display, with the same 60hz refresh rate of the 15, and the body is practically identical to the newer phones, with the same now-popular flat edges first introduced in 2020. It’s also a fairly light 173g, so overall the iPhone 13 is very pleasant to hold and use.

Overall, if you’re an iOS user with a slightly older device, or you want to make the switch from Android then this handset deal is a great buy, especially considering that you’re guaranteed five years of updates and two years of warranty.