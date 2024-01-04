The iPhone 12 Pro Max is now going for a mid-range price

GiffGaff is selling refurbished iPhone 12 Pro Max handsets at a temptingly mid-market price.

Fancy a classy super-sized iPhone for a low, low price? Of course you do!

That’s why this GiffGaff deal is of such interest. It gets you an iPhone 12 Pro Max in ‘Like new’ condition for just £619. This was a phone that sold for £1,099 just a couple of years ago.

To be clear, ‘Like new’ condition as GiffGaff defines it means that there is “Zero wear and tear” and “no visible scratches” on the screen of body.

If that’s still too rich for your blood, GiffGaff has some iPhone 12 Pro Max models in slightly less pristine condition for less money. This starts from £399 for an iPhone 12 Pro Max in ‘Good’ condition, which “might have marks on the body and screen”, but which will still “run beautifully”.

Every GiffGaff refurbished phone comes with a 12-month warranty, having been put through an comprehensive 30-point health check. You can buy with confidence.

As for the iPhone 12 Pro Max itself, we liked it to the tune of the 4.5-star review at the time of its release. “The iPhone 12 Pro Max is truly excellent, if you can stomach its size,” we concluded. “It offers excellent battery life, a marginally better camera than the smaller Pro, and a screen that’s a pleasure to use for watching, reading and playing.”

If you held one side by side with a modern iPhone 15 Pro Max today, you probably wouldn’t notice too much of a difference. That’s because this was the phone that set the template for all subsequent iPhones, and Apple has only made fairly incremental improvements since.

At this price, the iPhone 12 Pro Max remains and excellent buy – especially given Apple’s legendary ongoing software support.