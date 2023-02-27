The iPhone 12 Pro is now cheaper than the iPhone SE with this deal

This fantastic refurbished iPhone 12 Pro deal from Giffgaff has slashed the price of the handset down to under £400.

If you’ve been looking for a new handset, we may have found the perfect deal for you. Giffgaff is giving away refurbished iPhone 12 Pro models for just £379, a massive saving when you consider the original price of the handset sat at £999.

It’s important to note that this iPhone 12 model is refurbished, with Giffgaff noting that it is in Good condition, meaning that it may have some wear and tear but functions just as intended. If you’re interested in a model that looks a little more pristine, they are also selling models in Very Good and Excellent condition for under £500.

Refurbished phones will have been returned to the manufacturer or vendor, but they still should work and run like any other iPhone 12 Pro model. Giffgaff is also offering a 12-month warranty on the Good models, meaning that you can return the phone if any issues crop up in the first year.

We gave the iPhone 12 Pro an almost faultless 4.5-star review, noting the stunning redesign and accurate HDR display as some of its best features. It boasts a 6.1-inch OLED display that we thought produced perfect blacks, HDR content at 1,200 nits for an optimal viewing experience and thin bezels for a premium look.

The camera modules really help this phone shine; it features a clever LiDAR sensor that enables fast low-light focusing with 60fps video supported when you’re shooting in Dolby Vision HDR. While the 12-megapixel main camera may not hold up when compared to the most recent iPhone 14 Pro, we thought that it produced great dynamic range and exposure in shots, with the Deep Fusion feature adding detail to every snap.

According to Giffgaff, there are only a couple of Good condition iPhone 12 Pro models in stock at the moment, and we don’t imagine that they will last much longer, meaning that you may want to jump on this offer now before it’s gone forever.