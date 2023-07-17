The iPhone 12 is now a mid-range phone with this incredible deal

There’s a lot of great reasons to buy a refurbished phone – and this price for an excellent condition iPhone 12 has thrown another on the pile.

Easily one of Apple’s best handsets in recent years and an huge step up over its predecessor, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent, high-performing option today and now you can grab your own with 50GB of data for only £23.99 a month and £9.99 upfront.

The refurbished phone market has been getting more and more attention in recent years, and for good reason. Phones require a lot of energy and rare materials to manufacture, so if you can refurbish a an existing handset, maintaining an excellent condition in the process, then you have a product that is kinder to the planet as well as your wallet.

The iPhone 12 in excellent condition at an excellent price

Of course, a deal is only worth talking about if the phone itself is good, and you’re in luck here. Trusted Reviews’ Editor, Max Parker, noted at the time of the release that the iPhone 12 was a notable leap forward for Apple’s range, and despite reiterations in the 13 and 14, he still lauds the performance of the iPhone 12 today.

This was the first iPhone to bring back the angular design, something that Apple hasn’t changed since, but it’s the performance of the 12 that makes it special. The A14 Bionic chipset is extremely powerful, matching pricier Android devices in benchmark tests, meaning that in day-to-day use the iPhone 12 is fast and it can also power through more demanding tasks such as AI-powered image processing in the camera app.

Speaking of the camera, it delivers the excellent all-round performance people have come to expect from iPhones, with low-light shots and smooth HDR video being standout features.

All in all, if you’ve been looking for a more recent iPhone at a reasonable price, then you won’t find an offer much fairer than this, especially on a phone that’s as great an all-rounder as the iPhone 12.