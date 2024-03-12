The iPhone 12 is now a budget back-up handset

If you aren’t particularly fussed about owning the latest piece of tech and just want a decent and reliable smartphone, then this deal on the iPhone 12 is perfect for you.

You can currently get a refurbished ‘like new’ iPhone 12 for just £299 on Giffgaff, which includes 64GB of storage and a 24-month warranty for extra peace of mind.

A Giffgaff ‘like new’ condition means that the phone in question has no visible scratches on either the screen or body, and is cleaned and tested to ensure the device works as intended.

In order to take advantage of this Giffgaff deal you will need to order the handset with at least a £10 SIM. If you already have an active SIM then you can cancel this £10 rolling SIM immediately after ordering so you won’t incur any costs after that.

Whether you’re already an Apple devotee or this is your first dive into iOS, the iPhone 12 remains an excellent smartphone, despite not being the most recent iPhone available.

The iPhone 12’s 6.1-inch display is particularly appealing if you don’t want to ferry around a massive smartphone every day. The screen is also protected with Apple’s Ceramic Shield, which the company claims is one of the toughest around.

With a dual camera system, including 12MP ultrawide and wide lenses, images are clear and crisp even in low-light conditions. The iPhone 12 also offers HDR recording for video shooting, providing better contrast, brighter colours and even Dolby Vision encoding on top.

We gave the iPhone 12 an impressive 4.5-star review, with Editor Max Parker recently concluding that “it may not be the most recent iPhone, but the iPhone 12 can still offer plenty of bang for its buck.”

The iPhone 12 remains a reliable smartphone option, whether you need a new main smartphone or just need a backup device. For just £300 this Giffgaff deal is a genuine bargain.