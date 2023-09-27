Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iPhone 11 is now a budget phone at this low price

Jon Mundy

You can currently pick up the iPhone 11 at a budget phone price as part of this 100GB contract deal.

All the attention might be on Apple’s iPhone 15 line-up right now, but the arrival of four new phones means that there are bargain deals to be had on the leftover stock of older devices. Apple’s phones are built to last, after all.

Take this iPhone 11 deal over on Mobiles.co.uk, for instance. It gets you the 2019 phone on a 24 month iD Mobile contract, with 100GB of data, for just £21.99. There’s no up front fee to pay.

We’re talking budget phone prices for a very classy little phone. Yes, it’s a four-year-old phone at this point. But this is brand new stock, and Apple’s peerless software support means that it’ll continue to run well for several years to come.

It’s also worth noting the A13 Bionic chip that powers the iPhone 11 found its way into several other devices over the following years, including the 2021 iPad (9th generation), which will extend Apple’s support further.

We awarded the iPhone 11 a 4.5-star review at the time of its launch. Of particular note was its excellent camera, which produces well-balanced shots in all lighting conditions thanks to Apple’s clever Night mode and optical image stabilisation.

It also packs decent battery life, lasting well into a second day of usage on a single charge.

If you’re specifically in the market for an iPhone with stacks of data, but are operating on a strict budget, this iPhone 11 deal could be the one for you.

