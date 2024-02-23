The iPad 10th Gen just got another big reduction

Looking for an easy-to-use and reliable tablet that’s versatile enough for both work and home life but doesn’t break the bank? Your search is over thanks to this rare iPad 10th Gen deal on Amazon.

The iPad 10 is currently just £364 on Amazon, which is a massive £134 off the RRP. A powerful all-rounder, the iPad 10 is thin and lightweight yet durable, making it perfect for taking on the go.

The iPad 10th Gen is seeing a rare price drop on Amazon Get £134 off the top-rated iPad 10th Gen and experience excellent performance for just £364. Amazon

Was £499

Now £364 View Deal

Expect fast performance thanks to the A14 Bionic chip, which despite not being the most recent offering is still an incredibly fast processor and promises iOS updates for years to come. Its 10.9-inch retina display offers crisp colour quality, and thanks to the multi touch screen, the iPad 10 is easy to use even for tablet newbies.

Running on iPadOS 17, the iPad 10 is more capable than ever and boasts new productivity and collaboration features. To really step up your output, the iPad 10 also supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio to make working that much easier.

With Touch ID you can rest assured that the data stored on your iPad will stay secure while Apple Pay support means no more fumbling around for your cards when shopping online.

We awarded the iPad 10th Generation a decent four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker noting that “it’s an excellent tablet, with a good screen, strong performance and plenty of really noticeable upgrades over the previous generation iPad.”

He concluded that “this remains better than most of the best Android tablets thanks to the excellent app ecosystem and it’ll likely be supported for years to come with iPadOS updates.”

If you’ve been considering an iPad, whether it’s your first tablet or an upgrade, then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this iPad 10 deal while it’s still available.