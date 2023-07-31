The incredible Sonos Era 100 now has a rare price cut

Sonos makes some of the best connected audio gear on the market but they are far from the cheapest speakers around. That’s where this fantastic deal comes in.

It might have only been released a few months ago, but the Sonos Era 100 has already picked up a pretty tasty saving that brings the price down to under £200.

More specifically, this deal takes the Era 100’s £249 RRP down to £199.20 – a healthy saving of £49.80. Remember that you need to use the code APPLY20 at checkout to bag this saving.

While this deal is through eBay, the product is new and is sold through SpatialOnline’s store. There’s free next day delivery too.

The Era 100 is one of the smaller Sonos speakers, but it’s still an excellent-sounding device that packs a load of features and can connect to an existing Sonos setup or be used to start a new one.

There’s a port on the back that can be used to connect it to a turntable, for example, and there’s Bluetooth here too so you can connect up a device without adding it to an existing Sonos system.

In our review of the Era 100, our expert reviewer concluded “Perhaps at the end of the day, the Era 100 is a more fun, energetic speaker compared to the clinical nature of the One, which again may speak to its mainstream appeal.”

We scored the Era 100 4.5/5 and awarded it a Recommended Badge. We had particular praise for the Quick Tune Truplay skills, the handy addition of Bluetooth connectivity, the excellent app and the more emphatic bass delivery when compared to the Sonos One speaker it is replacing.

One of our bigger criticisms of the Era 100 was its price, and that’s much less of an issue with this excellent saving of £49.80.