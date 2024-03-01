Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The iconic Henry vacuum is now going cheap at Currys

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Part of one of the most recognisable vacuum cleaner brands in the UK, the blue Henry vacuum is currently seeing a rare epic deal at Currys. 

Save £30 off the RRP and nab the versatile blue Henry vacuum for just £129 at Currys. That’s a fantastic saving that’s hard to ignore.

Made for everyday household cleaning, the blue Henry is an A-rated vacuum that boasts numerous impressive features, including an efficient motor that offers powerful suction.

The blue Henry also comes equipped with a variety of attachments to easily tackle any vacuuming job, from floors and stairs to cars and upholstery. Its main combi-floor tool allows you to seamlessly switch between carpets and hard floors with just a flick of a switch. 

With on-board tool storage, all tools can be easily packed away, ready for whenever you need to use them and to avoid excess clutter when not in use.

Boasting a 10m long power cable that offers a massive 26m cleaning range, clean large rooms and surface areas without needing to change plug sockets in between. When you’re finished vacuuming, simply rewind the cord. 

Its mammoth 6 litre capacity, which is up to 5x larger than many leading bagless vacuums. When the time does come to empty, Henry’s HepFlo dust bag features a self-seal tab which locks all dust and debris securely inside, resulting in mess-free emptying. 

We gave this Henry model a 4.5-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “what it may lack in finesse, the Henry more than makes up for in terms of raw power, using lots of suction to clean quickly and easily.”

He continued “overall, the relatively low price, excellent cleaning ability and the track record of previous Henry vacuum cleaners to last a fair while make it a great vacuum cleaner for any home.”

If you’re looking for a reliable household vacuum cleaner that boasts powerful suction, versatile tools with on-board storage and a 26m cleaning range, look no further than this epic deal on the blue Henry vacuum.

