The Honor 90 is now £50 cheaper than the Pixel 7a

You can currently save £50 on the Honor 90, which makes this classy mid-ranger a cheaper option than the imperious Pixel 7a.

Amazon is selling the Honor 90 for £399.99 at the moment. This is £50 less than the £449.99 RRP, which amounts to an 11% saving.

Save £50 on the Honor 90 The sleek Honor 90 is now going for £50 cheaper than its RRP. Amazon

Save £50

Now £399.99 View Deal

We’ve featured the Emerald Green model here, as this is the prettier of the two colours, but you can also specify it in Midnight Black for the same price.

Whichever colour you opt for, you’re getting yourself a seriously classy phone. We awarded the Honor 90 a 4-star review quite recently, praising it for its gorgeous display and long-lasting battery.

That 6.7-inch OLED display really is a star performer for the money, giving you a higher resolution than the competition, as well as impressive brightness, 120Hz fluency, and strong colour accuracy.

You’re also getting a solid main camera here. Honor has gone with a 200MP sensor, which uses pixel-binning techniques to capture sharp, bright images in good lighting.

Performance is on point too, courtesy of an overclocked Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 ‘Accelerated Edition’. You’ll be getting a decent 8GB of RAM and a capacious 256GB of storage with that.

Besides having decent stamina, the Honor 90 also boasts support for up to 66W rapid charging. You’ll need to supply your own charger, but once you do it’ll gain you 20% in just five minutes, and can execute a full 0 to 100% in around 45 minutes.

The Honor 90 is a genuine mid-range contender for those who like their phones sleek, and it’s now cheaper than ever.