The HomePod Mini just received a rare discount

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The brilliant HomePod Mini just received a rare discount over at Currys.

It’s not often that Apple’s compact smart speaker gets a significant discount, so this Currys deal is worth paying attention to. It gets you a HomePod Mini for £89 rather than the usual £99.

True, that’s a saving of £10 rather than the £30 that Currys is claiming. But like we said, it’s rare to find any sort of saving on Apples premium speaker, so this is still pretty noteworthy.

Especially when you reflect on how great the HomePod Mini is as a product. We scored the speaker a full 5 out of 5 in our review, which is pretty spectacular.

“A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does,” we concluded. It really does sound way better than any other smart speaker of its size – which is pleasingly dinky, in case you were in any doubt.

“It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly,” we added. As that suggests, the HomePod Mini has gotten even better since launch.

These little speakers set up well as a stereo pair, too, offering a much-bolstered and appropriately separated output. Needless to say, this deal offers a great opportunity to invest in such a dual set-up.

Ultimately, if you’re committed to the iOS ecosystem (iPhones, Macs, Apple TV 4K, iPads and the like), there is no better smart speaker right now. Grab this HomePod Mini discount while you can.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

