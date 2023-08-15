The HomePod Mini just received a rare discount

The brilliant HomePod Mini just received a rare discount over at Currys.

It’s not often that Apple’s compact smart speaker gets a significant discount, so this Currys deal is worth paying attention to. It gets you a HomePod Mini for £89 rather than the usual £99.

True, that’s a saving of £10 rather than the £30 that Currys is claiming. But like we said, it’s rare to find any sort of saving on Apples premium speaker, so this is still pretty noteworthy.

Especially when you reflect on how great the HomePod Mini is as a product. We scored the speaker a full 5 out of 5 in our review, which is pretty spectacular.

“A speaker this size just shouldn’t sound as good as the Apple HomePod Mini does,” we concluded. It really does sound way better than any other smart speaker of its size – which is pleasingly dinky, in case you were in any doubt.

“It’s a decent smart speaker, too, controlling anything in your Home app with ease, while the new Thread hub lets you attach some smart peripherals directly,” we added. As that suggests, the HomePod Mini has gotten even better since launch.

These little speakers set up well as a stereo pair, too, offering a much-bolstered and appropriately separated output. Needless to say, this deal offers a great opportunity to invest in such a dual set-up.

Ultimately, if you’re committed to the iOS ecosystem (iPhones, Macs, Apple TV 4K, iPads and the like), there is no better smart speaker right now. Grab this HomePod Mini discount while you can.