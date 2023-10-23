Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The high-end Garmin Fenix 7 Pro just hit a bargain price

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

The four-star Fenix 7 Pro is one of Garmin’s best wearables, and Amazon’s just brought it down to a far more tempting price point.

Originally sold for a staggering £749.99, the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro is now available for just £600.47. At the time of publishing however, stock is starting to dwindle for the listing so if you want to nab the deal, there’s no time like the present.

It almost goes without saying but for any athletes, avid runners or even those who are looking to take their health and fitness seriously, Garmin wearables are instantly easy to recommend and very few are quite so feature packed as the Fenix 7 Pro.

Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Price Crash

The Fenix 7 Pro was already an easy recommendation for runners and athletes, but at this discounted price there’s never been a better time to buy.

  • Was £749.99
  • Now £600.47
For starters, the 7 Pro can last for up to 18-days on a single charge – a feat it partially achieves thanks to its built-in solar charging panels that allow the device to be topped up as you venture into the great outdoors.

In spite of its long battery life, there’s no sense of sacrifice to be found elsewhere as the 7 Pro’s gorgeous AMOLED display makes it feel every bit like a modern smartwatch as the device’s watch faces shine with plenty of colour.

There’s even a built-in torch on the Fenix 7 Pro, so if you’re the type of person who enjoys running early in the morning before the sun comes up then you’ll be covered with plenty of visibility on those darker routes. 

On the software side, the 7 Pro can keep you intune with your body’s current bill of health with handy features like the Morning Report, which immediately lets you know how well you’ve slept upon waking, and whether or not you’re recovered enough to tackle a demanding workout.

There’s plenty to love about the Fenix 7 Pro, and certainly if you’ve been looking to invest in a Garmin wearable to last you for the foreseeable future, this is a great one to buy especially whilst it’s going for a discounted price.

