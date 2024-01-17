The high-end Galaxy Book Pro is now a low-cost laptop

Samsung has been busy announcing new Galaxy S24 devices, but elsewhere there are huge savings to be made on devices under the Galaxy umbrella.

Box is selling the high-end Galaxy Book Pro laptop for £449.99, which is a massive £680 saving on the original £1,129.99 asking price. There’s free next day delivery and the opportunity to pay in three interest-free instalments via PayPal if you prefer.

Galaxy Book Pro for a bargain £449.99 You can save a packet on the original Galaxy Book Pro. Box is offering the high-end laptop for just £449.99. That’s a £680 saving on the original price. Box

Was £1,129.99

Now £449.99 View Deal

This device has an Intel Core i5 processor (11th gen) with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on an SSD. As an added bonus, you can select the 512GB SSD model and it won’t cost you any more.

The device has a 13.3-inch full HD AMOLED display and it comes with Windows 11 Home built in. There’s also access to 4G LTE connectivity, while the sleek blue design is also fetching.

This is quite an old model and was released back in late 2021. So you’re not getting the newest version of the Galaxy Book Pro. However, it remains a capable machine that’ll manage productivity tasks really well. This goes some way to explaining the low price point, but not all the way.

At the time, we went hands on with the laptop and said: “The Galaxy Book Pro impresses. The jaw-droppingly skinny and lightweight build makes it a dream for those who work on the go, while the spec sheet looks competitive enough to challenge the very best laptops. Samsung has also thrown in that gorgeous AMOLED panel and optional LTE support to make the Galaxy Book Pro stand out in a hugely competitive market.”