The green Henry hoover is now going cheap at Currys

Easily one of the most popular and easily recognisable vacuum cleaners, one of the Henry hoover family is currently seeing a rare epic deal at Currys.

Save £40 on the RRP and get the incredibly powerful green Henry vacuum for just £139 at Currys.

Made for pet owners, the green Henry boasts numerous features that help to easily pick up stubborn pet hairs and minimise pet odours. Its dual EcoBrush, assisted by Henry’s powerful turbo airflow, makes light work of lifting and picking up those stubborn pet hairs from carpets, with minimal effort required.

Get the green Henry hoover for just £139 on Currys Get one of the most recognisable vacuum cleaners, the Henry hoover, for just £139 on Currys. Currys

Was £179

Now £139 View Deal

Its charcoal-activated MicoFresh filter tackles any lingering pet odours, keeping your vacuum and your home smelling fresh.

The green Henry vacuum is up to five times bigger than many other bagless vacuums, meaning less emptying between cleans. When the time does come to dispose of the collected mess, the self-seal tab locks all dust and debris in the dustbag, which minimises any chance of it spilling out.

Powered by a generous 10m long cable, the Henry vacuum offers a massive 26m cleaning range. If space is limited for you then worry not as thanks to the manual cord rewind system, which neatly packs your cord away and ensures the appliance doesn’t take up much space when not in use.

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific Henry model, the Henry vacuum range is easily one of the most popular around. All the other Henry vacuums we’ve previously reviewed have at least received a 4.5-star rating.

If you want to make light work of vacuuming and a trusted and reputable brand without breaking the bank, then look no further than this green Henry deal. Not only is the vacuum powerful and helps reduce lingering odours, but this rare deal means you won’t need to splurge.