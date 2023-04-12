 large image

The God of War PS5 bundle is now cheaper than ever

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

After a couple of years of very tight stock, PS5s are now freely available – and we’re even starting to spot some tasty discounts on Sony’s excellent console.

This cracking deal from Very, for example, bundles the disc-based PS5 and one of its finest games – God of War Ragnarok – for a fantastic price of £479.99.

That’s a healthy £60 discount off the £539.99 RRP one of the biggest drops we’ve seen for this excellent bundle. As always, there’s no saying how long this deal will stick around for, so if you’re b the market for a PS5 this is a saving we can thoroughly recommend.

For some added context, the PS5 console on its own from Amazon retails for £479 – so this deal gets you God of War Ragnarok for 99p. And this is a game that usually retails for £69.99. Can’t say fairer than that.

Considering the stock issues that have hit the PS5 since its launch in late 2020, we’re surprised to see drops like this hit the console already. But if you’ve been holding off purchasing one, now is a great time to make the move.

As a bit of a refresher, the PS5 is Sony’s latest high-end home console. There are generally two versions, a disc-based option which allows you to play, well, discs (both games and 4K Blu-Ray discs) and a digital version. This is the former. It also comes with the excellent DualSense controller, which boasts excellent haptics for immersive gaming.

In our PS5 review we said, “The PS5 is a meaningful evolution of Sony’s achievements with its predecessor. It’s a gorgeously accessible machine with a forward-thinking plan for the current generation, whether that’s through its nuanced SSD technology or the 4K-capable graphics power.”

The 4.5-star review continued “Combine this with a compelling user interface, growing selection of exclusive experiences and a general ecosystem that embraces what came before it, and the PS5 is one of the best consoles you can buy right now.”

We also loved Ragnarok, giving the full 5/5 score. Our reviewer said, “God of War Ragnarök is a spectacular sequel, retaining the same ultra-satisfying combat as its predecessor, but with a more grandiose story to boot.”

