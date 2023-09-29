The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar is a bargain with almost £200 off

If you’ve wanted to pick up a high-end Garmin watch but have been put off by the high price tags then now’s the chance to snag a bargain.

The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar, which has a huge RRP of £779.99, can now be picked up on Amazon for just £599.75. That’s a saving of £180.24 to be had on one of Garmin’s most premium smartwatches that’ll have you wanting for nothing if you’re serious about leading a healthier and better understood lifestyle.

The Fenix 7 series is already jam packed full of features but this particular model, as you probably guess from the name, boasts solar charging to keep the battery going for even longer. With the extra charging method in tow, you can expect to get up to 37-days of use which leaves the likes of the 2-day Apple Watch Ultra in the dust.

Garmin Fenix 7X Solar Price Drop The Garmin Fenix 7X Solar was a great watch at full price but with a nearly £200 discount attached, there’s never been a better time to buy. Amazon

Was £779.99

Now £599.75 View Deal

With that amount of battery life you can wear the Fenix 7X for longer and gain more insight into crucial metrics like your body’s post-workout recovery and exactly how well you’re sleeping when the sun goes down. All of these bits of information go a long way towards ensuring that you can perform at your best when you need to.

The Fenix 7X benefits from Garmin’s stellar mapping software to help you keep tabs of where you are when out on a route and if you’re running in the dark or are worried that you’ve taken a wrong turn, there’s a built-in torch on the device to light up your path and get you back to where you need to be. There’s also a strobe-light option for the torch if someone is trying to find their way to where you are.

Diving back into the software, Garmin’s Morning Report is easily one of my favourite perks of Garmin’s OS as it gives you an immediate rundown of how well you slept and exactly how intense a workout your body can handle for the day. As a cherry on top, there’s also full functionality for offline music playback via services like Spotify and Deezer.

I could go on about why the Fenix 7X Solar is well worth picking up at this price, but there’s no telling exactly how long the deal will be around for, so just know that it’s best to jump on it whilst it’s still here.