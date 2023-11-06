The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) just took a £200 tumble in price

As one of the biggest brands in fitness watches, Garmin needs no introduction, particularly when you can buy one of best at a significantly discounted price.

Garmin’s revamped Epix line is a welcome sight and the standard Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is an easy smartwatch to recommend, and it can be yours right now for just £549.99 via John Lewis.

Given that the watch originally cost £749.99, that’s a hefty £200 saving that’s just waiting to be snapped up. There’s no telling how long the deal will be around for, and it also includes John Lewis’ two-year guarantee, so it’s worth buying if you’re on the hunt for a solid fitness watch.

As well as a sleek look with a silicone strap, you can expect a whole range of features with this watch. There’s an AMOLED display on its 454 x 454 pixel colour screen and the chance to use over 30 sport apps and performance measurement metrics. It can measure everything from heart rate and respiration through to sleep tracking and motion, and even supports music storage and Garmin Pay. What’s more, its battery can last for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or up to 45 hours in GPS mode.

It’s water-resistant up to 100m and Bluetooth-enabled with location services, as well as being iPhone and Android-compatible to keep you connected with smart features.

John Lewis customers have given it excellent reviews based on its versatility and top-notch features that make it good value for money, especially so given this latest discount.

With so many looking for something a little bit more from their watches, it’s no surprise that smartwatches have become one of the most popular wearables to buy in recent years, and if they are your thing, whether it’s an early Christmas present for someone or a treat for yourself, you can’t argue with a £200 saving on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2).