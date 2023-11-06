Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) just took a £200 tumble in price

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

As one of the biggest brands in fitness watches, Garmin needs no introduction, particularly when you can buy one of best at a significantly discounted price.

Garmin’s revamped Epix line is a welcome sight and the standard Garmin Epix (Gen 2) is an easy smartwatch to recommend, and it can be yours right now for just £549.99 via John Lewis.

Given that the watch originally cost £749.99, that’s a hefty £200 saving that’s just waiting to be snapped up. There’s no telling how long the deal will be around for, and it also includes John Lewis’ two-year guarantee, so it’s worth buying if you’re on the hunt for a solid fitness watch.

Save £200 with this massive Garmin smartwatch price cut

Save £200 with this massive Garmin smartwatch price cut

The Garmin Epix (Gen 2) smartwatch would have set you back £749.99, but it’s now going for £200 less thanks to a big price reduction from John Lewis.

  • John Lewis
  • Was £749.99
  • Now £549.99
View Deal

As well as a sleek look with a silicone strap, you can expect a whole range of features with this watch. There’s an AMOLED display on its 454 x 454 pixel colour screen and the chance to use over 30 sport apps and performance measurement metrics. It can measure everything from heart rate and respiration through to sleep tracking and motion, and even supports music storage and Garmin Pay. What’s more, its battery can last for up to 16 days in smartwatch mode or up to 45 hours in GPS mode.

It’s water-resistant up to 100m and Bluetooth-enabled with location services, as well as being iPhone and Android-compatible to keep you connected with smart features.

John Lewis customers have given it excellent reviews based on its versatility and top-notch features that make it good value for money, especially so given this latest discount.

With so many looking for something a little bit more from their watches, it’s no surprise that smartwatches have become one of the most popular wearables to buy in recent years, and if they are your thing, whether it’s an early Christmas present for someone or a treat for yourself, you can’t argue with a £200 saving on the Garmin Epix (Gen 2).

You might like…

Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Best Buy’s Z Flip 4 deal feels like a misprice

Chris Smith 10 mins ago
Shark’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner has plummeted by 40% on Amazon

Shark’s Upright Vacuum Cleaner has plummeted by 40% on Amazon

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
EE’s limited time Xbox Series S deal is too good to miss

EE’s limited time Xbox Series S deal is too good to miss

Alec Evans 5 hours ago
This unlimited data iPhone 15 Pro deal is a Black Friday bargain

This unlimited data iPhone 15 Pro deal is a Black Friday bargain

Hannah Davies 7 hours ago
This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

This Alexa-powered coffee machine just had a 67% price drop

Alec Evans 3 days ago
This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

This early Black Friday Lenovo deal is great for productivity users

Alec Evans 3 days ago
Alec Evans
By Alec Evans

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.