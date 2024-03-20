The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has dropped to its lowest price at Amazon

Amazon’s five-day Spring Sale shopping extravaganza has kicked off, and as you might expect, there are plenty of deals to be had on everything from teaspoons to high-end tech. In fact, one smartwatch deal in particular has caught our eye.

That smartwatch is Samsung’s top-end Galaxy Watch 6 Classic, which is down to a very tempting £291.60 from its regular £399 RRP. That represents a not-insignificant saving of £107.40. That’ll net you the larger 47mm variant with Bluetooth connectivity in the black finish, though the silver finish is also available for £5 more at the time of writing.

Get over £100 off the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic The top-end Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (47mm, Wi-Fi) has over £100 off at Amazon right now, making it the cheapest it has been since it launched last August. Amazon

Was £399

Now £291.60 View Deal

Looking at Amazon product tracker Keepa, we can see that this is the cheapest the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic has been since launch last August, beating both Prime Day and Black Friday deals in late 2023. If you’ve been on the hunt for a new smartwatch, it’s a very good time to take the plunge.

The best part? Amazon’s Spring Deal extravaganza isn’t exclusive to Amazon Prime members, so you don’t need to sign up for a trial to save some cash. It does run for a limited time, however, so you’ll want to act fast.

Samsung's stylish new watch impresses in many areas Pros Great design

Love the rotating bezel

Accurate fitness data Cons Battery life still too short

Lots of fiddly settings

So many terms and conditions

It helps that the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic is a great smartwatch, garnering a respectable four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed the smartwatch at launch last year.

We praised the classic design and the return of the rotating bezel, describing it as the “true Galaxy smartwatch worthy of your attention.” Its use of Wear OS 4 makes it stand out from the crowd, and when combined with top-end health and fitness tracking, it ticks many boxes for what a capable smartwatch should offer.

There is a catch, however; you’ll need a Samsung smartphone to get access to certain features and functionality on the watch, especially when it comes to elements like blood pressure tracking.

If you want to see how the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic compares to the top-end smartwatch competition before taking the plunge, take a look at our selection of the best smartwatches. We’re also covering the best Amazon Spring Sale deals separately if you’re on the hunt for something a little different.