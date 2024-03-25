Amazon’s top smart speaker for music is going cheap

Want a device that combines high-end audio with the convenience of a smart device? This deal on the Amazon Echo Studio is for you.

Get the Echo Studio for just £184.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale and save £35 off the usual price.

With five strategically positioned directional speakers and high-end technology, the Echo Studio is a true powerhouse of a speaker. Not only equipped with Dolby Atmos technology, which adds extra clarity and depth to audio, you’ll also find spatial audio processing technology which creates a more immersive playback audio experience.

Thanks to room-adaption technology, the Echo Studio automatically analyses the acoustics of your space and fine-tunes playback for optimal sound wherever it’s placed.

As part of the Amazon Echo line-up, the Echo Studio naturally features Amazon’s voice assistant, Alexa, which allows you to control the device with just your voice. Not only can you ask Alexa to play or adjust music but you can also ask it to read out the headlines, set timers and even create calendar events.

With the built-in Zigbee smart home hub you can also control all compatible devices such as light bulbs, thermostats and smart plugs from your Echo Studio with just your voice.

For added peace of mind, the Echo Studio is built with extra privacy protection and control, which includes a microphone off button. You also have control over all your saved voice recordings and can listen and delete them whenever.

We gave the Echo Studio a four-star rating, with Audio Editor Kob Monney concluding that “it remains the best-sounding Echo speaker on the market.”

If you want a feature-packed speaker that’s Alexa compatible and has a built-in smart home hub then you’d be hard pressed to find a better device than the Amazon Echo Studio. As it’s currently under £200, now is a great time to upgrade your smart home for less.

