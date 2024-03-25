Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon’s kid-friendly tablet now has a wallet-friendly price

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a way to keep your kids entertained in time for the Easter holidays? This generous deal on the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is worth snapping up. 

Save almost 50% off the RRP and get the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet for just £64.99 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale

Also included is a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus which offers access to thousands of child-friendly apps, games and books. As today is the final day of the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale, act fast to avoid disappointment.

The Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet is currently just £64.99 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale, which is almost a 50% saving.

Available in a choice of three colours (red, blue or purple) the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet was built and designed for younger kids aged three to seven years old. Not only does every Fire Kids tablet come equipped with a sturdy Kid-Proof Case to protect against drops but the Fire 7 Kids also includes a two-year guarantee. 

The inclusion of Amazon Kids Plus means kids get access to over 10,000 apps, games, videos, books, audio books and educational content. Kids can experience content, some of which is exclusive to Amazon Kids Plus, from CBebbies, Disney, Marvel and more. 

All Amazon Kids Plus content is also ad-free and there’s no access to social media or Alexa either for peace of mind.

Parents and guardians can also manage content with the included Parent Dashboard. Found on either the Amazon Kids Plus app or through the Amazon Parents’ website, parents can adjust age filters, set educational goals and even set a bedtime for each child profile. 

The Fire 7 Kids also boasts up to 10-hours of battery life with mixed use, which makes it the perfect companion for long journeys where entertaining the kids isn’t always possible. 

We gave the Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet an impressive four-star rating, with Home Technology Editor David Ludlow concluding “the Amazon Fire 7 Kids (2022) is a fun and engaging tablet for younger children.”

Treat your younger kids to non-stop entertainment with this generous deal on the child-friendly Amazon tablet. With age-appropriate content thanks to Amazon Kids Plus, a long-lasting battery life and total parental control, the Amazon Fire 7 Kids is perfect for rainy days and long journeys.

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR.

