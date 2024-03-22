Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Amazon just decimated the price of the Apple Watch Series 9

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

Out of nowhere, the price of the Apple Watch Series 9 has just plummeted on Amazon, making now the ideal time to pick one up.

The Apple Watch Series 9 previously had a starting price of £399 but right now it can be yours for just £329. The larger 45mm variant is also discounted down to only £359.

What’s strange about this deal is that it seemingly doesn’t have anything to do with Amazon’s ongoing Spring Deal Days sale. Offers included within the sale are clearly signposted but with this not being brought into the mix, it’s a very easy one to miss.

Luckily for you however, we have spotted it and it also happens to be the cheapest price that we’ve seen the Series 9 go for to date.

Apple Watch Series 9 Price Cut

Apple Watch Series 9 Price Cut

Amazon’s just dropped a phenomenal bargain to round off the week, bringing the Apple Watch Series 9 down to its lowest price yet.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399
  • Now £329
View Deal

At this point, it shouldn’t be lost on anyone (particularly iPhone users) as to why you should buy an Apple Watch. Smartwatches have only gotten better over the last few years and it’s the Apple Watch that has been leading the charge as a great all-rounder that excels in quite a few areas.

For starters, the Apple Watch is unrivalled when it comes to third-party apps, with tons of support from the likes of Insta360, Nike and even Trainline. In this regard, the Watch lets you access tons of features without needing to reach for your phone. Need to pay for a coffee or scan your train ticket? You can do it all on the Series 9.

While the Series 9 itself isn’t an essential upgrade for anyone who currently owns a Series 7 or 8, it is well worth snapping up for anyone touting an older Apple Watch or even looking to buy their very first Apple wearable.

The all-new display is incredibly easy to read outdoors, with an impressive peak brightness level of 2000 nits (the same as the original Apple Watch Ultra). Plus, thanks to the updated S9 chip, everything runs much faster and it’s now possible to run some Siri responses on the Watch, without needing to connect to your phone.

As a final cherry on top, the new Double Tap feature lets you interact with your watch simply by tapping your thumb and forefinger together, which is handy for when your hands are occupied and you just need to stop a timer or end a call.

The Apple Watch has long been an essential purchase for iPhone users, but when you can get the latest Series 9 model for such a reduced rate, it’s never been easier to recommend.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

This large Ninja air fryer just became massively affordable

Jessica Gorringe 7 mins ago
Amazon’s docked nearly 70% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Amazon’s docked nearly 70% off this Oral-B electric toothbrush

Jessica Gorringe 42 mins ago
Wow, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just £249 right now

Wow, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is just £249 right now

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
You can now get an Amazon Echo for under £20

You can now get an Amazon Echo for under £20

Jessica Gorringe 2 hours ago
Quick, Amazon’s selling a 50-inch 4K TV for just £259

Quick, Amazon’s selling a 50-inch 4K TV for just £259

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Relive the Polaroid days with this slick camera bundle

Relive the Polaroid days with this slick camera bundle

Jessica Gorringe 3 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words