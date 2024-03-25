Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This 5-star Logitech keyboard just got a top tier price drop

Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking to upgrade your office setup for less? This deal on the Mac-compatible wireless keyboard is one to snap up. 

Save £40 and get the Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for Mac for just £79.90 in the Amazon Spring Deals Days sale

Get the top-rated Logitech MX Keys Wireless Keyboard for Mac at just £79.90 in the Amazon Spring Deal Days sale.

Designed and optimised for the Apple ecosystem including MacBooks, iMac and even iPads, the Logitech MX Keys features a Mac key layout and is finished in a sleek Space Grey. 

Its layout is customisable thanks to the free-to-use Logi Options Plus App which allows you to make personalised keyboard functions to best suit how you work. This includes key customisation and Logitech’s Smart Actions feature which allows you to automate common tasks and skip repetitive actions with just a press of a key.

The keys are also spherically designed to match your fingertips and offer feedback at every tap, with tactile references which also ensure natural hand positioning. 

Whether you’re an early riser or a night owl, the responsive LED lighting helpfully illuminates your keyboard regardless of the time. The backlit keys light up as your hands approach the keyboard, while smart illumination adjusts the lighting accordingly to suit your surroundings and save battery life.

Unlike some other wireless keyboards, the MX Keys doesn’t need a dongle connection and instead is powered by a rechargeable battery. Expect up to 10-days of use or even up to a mammoth five months when backlighting is switched off. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this Mac specific model, we have reviewed the Windows version of the Logitech MX Keys and gave the keyboard an impressive five-star rating, with our reviewer concluding “the MX Keys is the best wireless office keyboard, hands-down.”

He continues “you’d be hard-pressed to find a model with better features for the money, as well as the unparalleled reputation that Logitech has in the wireless peripherals business.”

This Mac specific model also boasts an average 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1600 customer ratings too. 

If you’re looking for an easy to use, customisable and sleek wireless keyboard then you’d be hard-pressed to find a better model than Logitech MX Keys Advanced Wireless Keyboard for Mac, especially as it’s now reduced by 33%.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

