The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra finally has a much needed price cut

Level up your gaming and movie streaming experience with the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra and enjoy high-speed performance on the go.

The top-rated Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is now down to £1099 on Amazon, saving a massive £200 off the usual price tag. Act fast as this is a limited-time deal and easily one of the cheapest prices yet for Samsung’s latest flagship tablet.

Take £200 off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra for just £1099 with this limited time deal on Amazon. Amazon

Was £1299

Now £1099 View Deal

Built for durability, with an Armour Aluminum metal frame and a decent IP68 water and dust resistance rating, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra is an impressive 14.6-inch Android tablet.

Experience vivid colours and enhanced visuals, whether you’re catching up on the latest period drama or action-packed series, thanks to the Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with HDR10. The Tab S9 Ultra also has reduced blue light emission to limit eyestrain.

Samsung’s S Pen is also included, with enhanced tip sensitivity, which means writing notes or sketching with the built-in Good Notes app is a smooth experience all-round.

Gamers rejoice as the Tab S9 Ultra is also powered by the incredibly fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 For Galaxy processor, which offers speedy performance and true-to-life reflections and shadows in 3D environments for a truly immersive gaming experience. With a 120Hz refresh rate, games are fast-paced with minimal lag.

Boasting a generous 512GB storage, you can store all your games, apps and movies without needing to worry about running out of space. If, however, you do find yourself running low then there’s the option to add even more storage with the microSD slot.

The Tab S9 Ultra earned a high four-star rating, with Editor Max Parker concluding “with a premium 14.6-inch dynamic AMOLED 2X display on offer, the Tab S9 Ultra offers an unparalleled movie-watching and gaming experience.”

If you’re looking for a powerful and fast-performing tablet, look no further than the top-rated Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Experience immersive gaming, smooth performance and a vivid AMOLED display with a massive £200 off the original price point.