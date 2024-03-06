The Galaxy Tab S9 just destroyed the iPad Air on price

Considering a tablet upgrade but unsure about opting for an Apple or Android device? This generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 might just be enough to make the decision for you.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is just £679 on Amazon, saving you a whopping 15% off the nearly £800 RRP. For just £10 more than the 64GB iPad Air, you can get double the storage space and an included S Pen which promises a smooth writing and sketching experience.

Built for durability, the Galaxy Tab S9 has a premium Armour Aluminum metal frame and boasts an impressive IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which means it can withstand up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Measuring just 11-inches, Tab S9 is compact and portable yet comes equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that makes colours pop on the screen. HDR10+ further enhances visuals and its 120Hz refresh rate means animations and scrolling are smooth and seamless.

Running on the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, you can experience speedy performance and an impressive battery life that promises up to 15-hours of video playback.

Gamers should especially consider this tablet as the graphics engine powers true-to-life reflections and shadows in 3D environments for a truly immersive gaming experience.

As we mentioned, this Tab S9 boasts a huge 128GB of storage so you can comfortably store all your games, apps and movies without worry. If you do find yourself running low, then you can simply add even more storage with the microSD slot (a handy addition that’s missing on the iPad Air).

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 4.5-stars, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter hailing the device as “one of the most capable Android tablets on the market.”

He continued: “it’s premium without being too expensive, and the 11-inch display is big enough to comfortably watch films, doodle with the S Pen and even get a bit of work done, while still being compact enough to easily store in a rucksack.”

If you need a tablet that can comfortably deliver anything from streaming and gaming to working on the go, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.