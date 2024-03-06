Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy Tab S9 just destroyed the iPad Air on price

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Considering a tablet upgrade but unsure about opting for an Apple or Android device? This generous deal on the Galaxy Tab S9 might just be enough to make the decision for you. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is just £679 on Amazon, saving you a whopping 15% off the nearly £800 RRP. For just £10 more than the 64GB iPad Air, you can get double the storage space and an included S Pen which promises a smooth writing and sketching experience.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently 15% off on Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently 15% off on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 is currently just £679 on Amazon, saving £120 off the RRP. For just £10 more than the iPad Air, get double the storage and an included S Pen too.

  • Amazon
  • Was £799
  • Now £679
View Deal

Built for durability, the Galaxy Tab S9 has a premium Armour Aluminum metal frame and boasts an impressive IP68 water and dust resistance rating, which means it can withstand up to 1.5 metres of fresh water for up to 30 minutes.

Measuring just 11-inches, Tab S9 is compact and portable yet comes equipped with a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that makes colours pop on the screen. HDR10+ further enhances visuals and its 120Hz refresh rate means animations and scrolling are smooth and seamless.

Running on the impressive Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy processor, you can experience speedy performance and an impressive battery life that promises up to 15-hours of video playback. 

Gamers should especially consider this tablet as the graphics engine powers true-to-life reflections and shadows in 3D environments for a truly immersive gaming experience.

As we mentioned, this Tab S9 boasts a huge 128GB of storage so you can comfortably store all your games, apps and movies without worry. If you do find yourself running low, then you can simply add even more storage with the microSD slot (a handy addition that’s missing on the iPad Air).

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 4.5-stars, with Mobile Editor Lewis Painter hailing the device as “one of the most capable Android tablets on the market.”

He continued: “it’s premium without being too expensive, and the 11-inch display is big enough to comfortably watch films, doodle with the S Pen and even get a bit of work done, while still being compact enough to easily store in a rucksack.”

If you need a tablet that can comfortably deliver anything from streaming and gaming to working on the go, then look no further than the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9.

You might like…

This Galaxy S23 deal is perfect for binge-watchers

This Galaxy S23 deal is perfect for binge-watchers

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for March 2024: Upgrade with a discount

Best Samsung Galaxy Deals for March 2024: Upgrade with a discount

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Best iPhone Deals for March 2024: Unmissable Apple bargains

Best iPhone Deals for March 2024: Unmissable Apple bargains

Thomas Deehan 20 hours ago
This contract makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

This contract makes the Galaxy S24 Ultra affordable

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
The M1 MacBook Air is on its way out and going cheap

The M1 MacBook Air is on its way out and going cheap

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The Galaxy Watch 4 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

The Galaxy Watch 4 is now cheaper than a Fitbit

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words