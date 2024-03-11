The Galaxy S24 just got its first big price cut since launch

Been considering upgrading to the new Samsung Galaxy S24 but have been put off by the hefty price tag? Now’s your chance, thanks to this generous deal from Voxi.

You can currently get the Galaxy S24 smartphone for just £648, saving a mammoth £151 off the RRP.

To take advantage of this Voxi deal, you will need to order the handset with at least a £10 rolling SIM contract. This SIM can be cancelled immediately after ordering the handset however so you won’t incur any future costs beyond that.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 is currently under £700 If you’ve been considering upgrading to Samsung’s new S24 range, without breaking the bank, then this deal from Voxi is perfect for you. Voxi

Was £799

Now £648 View Deal

Launched at the end of January as part of Samsung’s 2024 range, the Galaxy S24 packs a host of features found in its more expensive alternatives, including a focus on AI, long-lasting battery life and a promised seven years of OS updates.

The S24 has three rear cameras including a 50MP main lens, 10MP telephoto and 12MP ultrawide. The main 50MP lens is a versatile sensor that performs well and produces bright and vivid shots.

Images can then be further enhanced, thanks to the AI-powered editing tools that include an eraser to remove distractions from images and provide an accurate generative fill.

It’s not just AI-powered photo editing that the S24 excels at. In fact, one of the main focuses of the entire S24 range has been the introduction of Galaxy AI which offers impressive AI-powered features including live translation and an AI-powered Notes app.

The Galaxy’s AI features extend far beyond photo editing too, with huge upgrades to note taking, translation and even transcription capabilities. Whether you’re travelling abroad and need help making a dinner reservation or you want to take notes during an important work meeting, Galaxy AI is able to help.

We gave the Galaxy S24 a four-star rating with Editor Max Parker concluding “there isn’t much competition when we’re talking smaller Android phones. The Galaxy S24 packs plenty of power and features into a pocketable shell.”

If you’re looking for a new smartphone that boasts numerous impressive features, speedy performance and long-lasting battery life, then this deal on the S24 easily makes it one of the best smartphones in its price range.