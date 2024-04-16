The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now almost half of what it cost at launch

For anyone hoping to upgrade to a true flagship phone on a budget, you don’t have to wait for a miracle thanks to the S23 Ultra deal we’ve just spotted.

If you head on over to Giffgaff, you can nab a ‘like new’ model of the high-end phone for just £669. That’s an outrageously cheap price when you consider that when the phone launched early last year, you were expected to part with £1249 for the privilege of having one.

Technically, you can get it for even cheaper than that if you don’t mind opting for a model in ‘excellent’ or ‘very good’ condition, but if you’d rather feel as though you’re getting an S23 Ultra fresh out of the box then ‘like new’ is the way to go. Just be aware that you need to add a £10 rolling SIM to your basket in order to get the deal, but that SIM can be cancelled right away to avoid any further charges.

Get the S23 Ultra on the cheap Despite still being a fantastic phone in 2024, the S23 Ultra has taken a huge tumble in price, letting you nab a ‘like new’ refurbished model for almost half of what the phone cost at launch. Giffgaff

Was £1249 at launch

Now just £669 ‘like new’ View Deal

Even though the phone has since been supplanted by the newer S24 Ultra, that by no means detracts from everything this device has to offer. For instance, the S23 Ultra’s cameras are still among the best you can find right now.

In our 4.5-star review for the handset, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “It’s almost effortless to capture images that look simply stunning on the S23 Ultra, regardless of the environment you’re in. It gave me real confidence that I could capture what I wanted wherever I wanted, be it taking a snap of a street sign in low-light conditions or getting a close-up of my gorgeous (but very fast-moving) dog Luna as the blazing sunsets in the background. Whatever I threw at it, it handled with ease.”

Having that level of versatility isn’t always a given in every name-brand phone, but it goes a long way to offering up peace of mind in knowing that the S23 Ultra has you covered in almost all situations.

Beyond the cameras, the S23 Ultra’s 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is the true star of the show, presenting apps, films, TV shows and games in their best light. Plus, thanks to the included S Pen which sits comfortably within the phone itself, you can take handwritten notes on the go or dabble in a bit of digital art when the mood strikes.

It’s the type of smartphone that’s designed for productivity, and so if you’re the type of person who gets a fair amount of work items done on their smartphone, you’ll no doubt find that the S23 Ultra can give you all the tools you need and then some.

The phone was already an easy one to recommend but at £669, it’s cheaper than almost all entry-level flagship handsets of this generation including the Pixel 8 and Galaxy S24, making it even more of a bargain.