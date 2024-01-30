The Galaxy S23 FE is a bargain smartphone at this price

If you’re looking to kick off 2024 with a new handset then look no further than this stunning Galaxy S23 FE deal.

Right now you can bag Samsung’s mid-range handset on an absurdly cheap contract, nabbing you 250GB data for just £59 upfront and only £22.99 a month. You’d be hard pressed to find a better value contract right now on a phone of this calibre and from a brand as well known as Samsung.

What helps to separate the S23 FE from the pack is its premium build. The combination of aluminium and glass on the back can convince anyone that the S23 FE is actually far more than its asking price, so in this department, you aren’t sacrificing much.

Galaxy S23 FE with 250GB data Samsung’s mid-range handset is now available at a dirt cheap price, and it comes with a whopping 250GB of data to tide you over each month. Mobiles UK

£59 upfront

Just £22.99/month View Deal

What really works in the device’s favour however is the fast Exynos 2200 chipset powering the show. Sure, it’s not as speedy as what you’ll get from some of Qualcomm’s more flagship processors but Samsung’s own more than gets the job done, whether that be gaming, streaming or jumping between different camera modes.

Speaking of the camera, the S23 FE is no slouch here either. There are three rear-facing cameras but it’s the 8MP telephoto lens that stands out from the crowd as it’s not something one usually sees at this end of the market.

When it came to the performance of these cameras, Mobile Editor Lewis Painter wrote: “the 50MP primary lens delivers fairly similar results to the flagship in the majority of scenarios, both well-lit and low-light. There’s the signature oversaturation favoured by Samsung across its smartphone range, and while that means images aren’t quite true to life, they look especially vivid on the phone’s AMOLED panel and look great on social media.”

Even with these features, the S23 FE doesn’t fumble at the battery hurdle either as its sizeable 4500mAh cell can get you through a day’s use without causing any battery anxiety after the sun goes down.

The only reason why the S23 FE didn’t receive a recommended badge is because the regular S23 can be found for less, but that isn’t really an issue here thanks to this particular offering – providing tons of data in return for a minimal monthly cost.