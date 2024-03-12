Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy S22 Plus is too much of a steal at this price

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is being offered at an extremely low price over on GiffGaff.

Head over to the O2-aligned MVNO right now, and you’ll find the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus selling for just £439.

How is this price being applied? After all, Samsung is still selling the non-Plus Galaxy S22 for almost twice that price.

GiffGaff is selling the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus for just £439 in ‘Like new’ condition.

The key is in GiffGaff’s ‘Like new’ certification. Yes, this is a refurbished model rather than a brand new one. However, that ‘Like new’ designation means there’s “zero wear and tear” here.

“These phones look like new, with no visible scratches on the screen or body”, continues GiffGaff’s explanation.

These Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus handsets are as good as new, to the point where GiffGaff is content to supply a 24-month warranty. It also applies a 30-point health check to every handset that passes through its doors.

We liked the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus a lot, scoring it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. In a more recent revision we noted that “The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is a good device, even if it doesn’t stand as one of the newest Samsung phones.”

It packs a brilliant screen, a great camera, a stylish design, and strong performance.

That screen is a nicely sized, deeply vibrant 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1750 nits peak brightness.

You also get a solid IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus+ on the front and back, which reflects a flagship level of robustness.

