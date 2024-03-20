The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are almost budget earbuds at this price

Want a premium pair of earbuds for a bargain price? This deal on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro might be just what you’re looking for.

Get the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro for just £139 with this Amazon Spring Sale deal, saving you a massive £80 off the RRP.

Experience better active noise cancelling (ANC) than the previous Galaxy Buds, as the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro actively tracks and eliminates outside sound with the help of three high SNR microphones.

Seamlessly switch between listening modes too with Voice Detect. Just start talking and Voice Detect will automatically turn ANC off and activate the ambient mode, which allows you to clearly hear your conversation without needing to remove your Galaxy Buds 2 Pro.

With Intelligent 360 Audio, a feature that pinpoints the direction of the sound as you move your head, audio is more realistic and results in an immersive, spatial listening experience. If you have a Samsung Galaxy device too then you can even listen to full 24-bit hi-fi audio sound.

Samsung even designed the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to be 15% smaller than their predecessor so they can fit comfortably and snugly in your ear.

Listen to your Galaxy Buds on your commute or while out for a jog without fear of a depleted battery, with up to five hours of continuous playtime when ANC is turned on and up to 18-hours in the cradle.

We awarded the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro four-stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with our reviewer concluding: “the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are Samsung’s most accomplished true wireless earbuds yet.”

They added that they found them “to be a very capable set of wireless earbuds that offer a wonderfully comfortable fit, and audio that improves on the first gen in nearly every way.”

Whether you’re an existing Samsung Galaxy user or not, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are a fantastic pair of lightweight and comfortable earbuds that boast excellent ANC and audio quality.

