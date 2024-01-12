The Galaxy A54 just beat the Pixel 7a in a big way

The Pixel 7a has proved to be stiff competition for the mid-range Galaxy A54 but thanks to this deal from Amazon, that’s no longer the case.

Anyone who’s been shopping around the mid-range sector for a new phone is probably aware of the fact that the Pixel 7a and the Galaxy A54 are amongst the most popular picks right now. However, the Pixel 7a has typically had the higher ground as a result of being more feature packed than the A54, crucial given that bothdevices have the same £449 starting price.

Luckily for any potential adopters, this discrepancy is no more as Amazon’s just whacked the 256GB version of Samsung’s handset with a massive 20% discount, letting you buy the Galaxy A54 SIM-free for just £399.

That’s a bargain price for what is a great all-round smartphone, and if you’re already entrenched within the Samsung ecosystem and you’d rather upgrade to one of the company’s newer handsets, then now’s your time to do so on the cheap.

Get the 256GB Galaxy A54 on the cheap Usually outdone by the Pixel 7a on features, the Galaxy A54 is now cheaper than the competition thanks to an impressive £100 discount courtesy of Amazon. Amazon

Was £499

Now £399 View Deal

Even though it sits below the S23 range of phones, the A54 is still packed with tons of features that make it a great daily driver, starting with its sleek design. The A54 adheres to the minimalist aesthetic that Samsung currently uses on its higher end smartphones, and the glass backing helps to make the device feel more expensive than it actually is.

In everyday use, it’s the A54’s gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display that’ll have you struggling to keep your eyes on anything else. That high refresh rate makes scrolling through apps feel fluid and super fast, while the contrast offered by AMOLED tech brings out the best image quality in your favourite films and TV shows.

As with any smartphone adopter nowadays, you probably want to know about the camera chops on the A54 and thankfully, Samsung hasn’t skimped here either. There are three rear-facing cameras, alongside a 32MP selfie-camera on the front.

In his four-star review for the A54, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter explained: “daylight images have plenty of detail and the colours pop, though they’re slightly more vivid than real life in true Samsung fashion. Still, it makes for vibrant shots most of the time, perfect for sharing on social media.”

Again, the A54 isn’t the type of phone that pushes the bar of what smartphones are capable of but for everything it can do, it does it well, and for just £399 what more can you ask for?