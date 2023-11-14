Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

Jon Mundy

If you’re waiting for the ultimate Black Friday smartphone bargain, this one for the Samsung Galaxy A54 could be it.

The deal gets you the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with 250GB of monthly data, for just £21.99. Tot that up and add a nominal £9 up front fee, and you have a total price of £536.76.

That’s a bargain when you consider that the phone sells for £449 when you’re buying it outright. Doing a quick bit of maths will tell you that this means you’re paying £3.66 a month for that 250GB contract.

We’re big fans of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, too. We awarded it a healthy 4 out of 5 review, calling it “a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”. You’re getting “a great display, premium build, a decent camera setup and a large battery” for your money.

The look and feel of the phone is heavily reminiscent of the Samsung Galaxy S23, which costs hundreds more, and you even get IP67 certification. The 120Hz AMOLED display feels decidedly flagship standard, too.

Samsung’s cameras are pretty reliably great these days, and so it proves on the Galaxy A54 5G. You get a nice big 50MP main sensor with OIS, resulting in decent image capture with strong HDR and vibrant colours.

You can’t really go wrong with Samsung hardware – they’re the biggest phone maker in the world for a reason – and this current mid-range champ is as safe a bet as you’re going to get. Especially if you buy the Galaxy A54 in this bargain of a Black Friday deal.

