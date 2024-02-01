The Fujifilm X-H2S has dropped to an unmissable price – but you’ll have to act fast

If you’re looking for a quick way to improve your photography setup, this fantastic saving on the Fujifilm X-H2S is hard to resist.

One of our favourite mirrorless cameras on the market, the X-H2S typically sells for £2499 – however, Amazon has chopped 24% off that price.

That means you can now bag this camera body for £1899, an excellent price for a fantastic product. This price looks to be around £100 less than anywhere else offering the camera body, including Wex and Jessops. Amazon is also offering next-day delivery.

Looking at the price history, this camera body has rarely stopped below the £2000 mark, typically sitting around the £2100 mark. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this drop to on Amazon.

However, you will need to be quick as, at the time of writing, stock levels are looking quite low. That’s hardly surprising considering how much of a saving this is, not only on the RRP but on general pricing across the market.

Is the Fujifilm X-H2S worth buying?

The X-H2S is Fujifilm's fastest (and priciest) X series camera yet. Pros Impressive 40fps burst mode

Quick and accurate subject detection

Support for 6.2K video at 30p or 4K at 120p Cons Expensive for an APS-C camera and pricier than the X-H2

HEIF file format isn’t universally supported

Design has less character than the X-T5

This is a seriously versatile camera packing a speedy burst mode, updated subject detection tech and support for 6.2k video. The body is small and lightweight, making it supremely portable, while it’s durable and weatherproof to boot. We are big fans of the improved autofocus and the benefits of the new processor, along with the OLED EVF and vari-angle display.

In our glowing review of the product, our camera expert Hannah Davies said “The X-H2S is a fantastic all-rounder from Fujifilm. Its hybrid design makes it more versatile than the X-T5 – especially when it comes to high-speed shooting and video.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Fujifilm X-H2S review. Just remember, the stock on this deal is low and you’ll want to act quickly.