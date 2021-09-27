 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The four-star TCL 10 Pro is now just £150 in this phenomenal deal

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor

The tremendous four-star TCL 10 Pro, which has one of the nicest designs of any modern smartphone, has just plummeted to the unbelievable price of only £149.97.

Given that the 10 Pro originally went for £399.99, this means that you’ll be saving more than 50% off the RRP – if ever there was an opportunity to get a mid-range Android phone at a lower-end price then this is it.

Trusted Reviews
TCL 10 Pro Price Crash

TCL 10 Pro Price Crash

At just £149.97, you’d have a hard time finding a better phone than the TCL 10 Pro, thanks to its sleek style, impressive camera array, gorgeous OLED screen and more.

  • Buy it Direct
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £149.97
View Deal

While TCL is probably better known for its TVs, the company has been making more of a push into the mobile market recently, showing that it has rightly earned its place amongst the heavy hitters with phones like the TCL 10 Pro.

For starters, unlike a lot of other modern smartphones that tend to look as though they’re imitating each other with drab designs, the 10 Pro opts for something different with a camera module that sits flush inside the phone’s chassis. It’s almost like the Pixel 6 but without the massive camera bump.

There’s also a sleek ember design that emanates from the bottom of the phone and continues all the way to the top to create something truly unique.

You might like…

Hit your fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Hit your fitness goals with this impressive Fitbit Versa 3 deal

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 8 has just dropped in price

Forget the iPad 9, the iPad 8 has just dropped in price

Gemma Ryles 4 days ago
Sick of Joy-Cons? The Switch Pro Controller is massively reduced for today only

Sick of Joy-Cons? The Switch Pro Controller is massively reduced for today only

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

Insta360 Go 2 Deal: This thumb-sized vlogging camera has just plummeted in price

Thomas Deehan 5 days ago
The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

The AirPods Max just received a price drop you won’t want to miss

Hannah Davies 5 days ago
You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

You can save a whopping £75 on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G right now

Gemma Ryles 6 days ago

The phone only continues to impress once you switch it on, thanks to its 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display which is perfect for watching your favourite films and TV shows on the go. In our four-star review for the phone, we detailed:

“Contrast is predictably superb, motion handling is excellent, colours are vibrant and top brightness is sufficient for decent clarity on sunny days. There are subtler signs of the TCL 10 Pro’s display quality, too. Curved OLED displays can leave a phone with edges that look dimmer than the rest, but the effect is minimal here. There’s also very minor shift in colour tone when viewed from an angle. Less advanced OLED screens can take on a blue tint when they’re not viewed dead-on.”

Audiophiles will also appreciate the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack here, letting you achieve proper lossless sound via the TCL 10 Pro.

Trusted Reviews
TCL 10 Pro Price Crash

TCL 10 Pro Price Crash

At just £149.97, you’d have a hard time finding a better phone than the TCL 10 Pro, thanks to its sleek style, impressive camera array, gorgeous OLED screen and more.

  • Buy it Direct
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £149.97
View Deal

Unlike some newer phones however, the 10 Pro doesn’t have 5G so if faster internet speeds are a crucial upgrade that you’re after then it’s better to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, at the absurdly low price of just £149.97, the TCL 10 Pro is an absolute steal. Even as a spare handset, you’d be hard pressed to find a better all-rounder at this price.

Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Buyers' Advice Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.