The four-star TCL 10 Pro is now just £150 in this phenomenal deal

The tremendous four-star TCL 10 Pro, which has one of the nicest designs of any modern smartphone, has just plummeted to the unbelievable price of only £149.97.

Given that the 10 Pro originally went for £399.99, this means that you’ll be saving more than 50% off the RRP – if ever there was an opportunity to get a mid-range Android phone at a lower-end price then this is it.

TCL 10 Pro Price Crash At just £149.97, you’d have a hard time finding a better phone than the TCL 10 Pro, thanks to its sleek style, impressive camera array, gorgeous OLED screen and more. Buy it Direct

Was £399.99

Now £149.97 View Deal

While TCL is probably better known for its TVs, the company has been making more of a push into the mobile market recently, showing that it has rightly earned its place amongst the heavy hitters with phones like the TCL 10 Pro.

For starters, unlike a lot of other modern smartphones that tend to look as though they’re imitating each other with drab designs, the 10 Pro opts for something different with a camera module that sits flush inside the phone’s chassis. It’s almost like the Pixel 6 but without the massive camera bump.

There’s also a sleek ember design that emanates from the bottom of the phone and continues all the way to the top to create something truly unique.

The phone only continues to impress once you switch it on, thanks to its 2340 x 1080 pixel OLED display which is perfect for watching your favourite films and TV shows on the go. In our four-star review for the phone, we detailed:

“Contrast is predictably superb, motion handling is excellent, colours are vibrant and top brightness is sufficient for decent clarity on sunny days. There are subtler signs of the TCL 10 Pro’s display quality, too. Curved OLED displays can leave a phone with edges that look dimmer than the rest, but the effect is minimal here. There’s also very minor shift in colour tone when viewed from an angle. Less advanced OLED screens can take on a blue tint when they’re not viewed dead-on.”

Audiophiles will also appreciate the presence of a 3.5mm headphone jack here, letting you achieve proper lossless sound via the TCL 10 Pro.

Unlike some newer phones however, the 10 Pro doesn’t have 5G so if faster internet speeds are a crucial upgrade that you’re after then it’s better to look elsewhere.

Otherwise, at the absurdly low price of just £149.97, the TCL 10 Pro is an absolute steal. Even as a spare handset, you’d be hard pressed to find a better all-rounder at this price.