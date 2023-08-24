The Fitbit Versa 2’s dramatic price drop needs to be seen to be believed

Anyone searching for a cheap fitness tracker should take notice of this Fitbit Versa 2 deal, which cuts a whopping £110 off the launch price.

Argos is selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for a price of just £89, which is less than half the price it was at launch.

Save £110 on the Fitbit Versa 2 launch price Argos is selling the Fitbit Versa 2 for £89, which is £110 less than its launch price. Argos

Save £110

Now £89 View Deal

True, said launch was several years ago now, but then fitness trackers don’t age like smartphones or even smartwatches. The good ones tend to remain relevant for years.

And make no mistake, the Fitbit Versa 2 is a good fitness tracker. We gave it a positive 3.5-star review at the time of its launch, concluding that it was “a solid smartwatch-come-fitness tracker that will meet most casual or newbie gym goers’ needs”. At this new price, it’s arguably even better suited to such a brief.

We praised the Versa 2 for its battery, screen quality, and in-built Alexa support. It’s well built, too, with a metal chassis and a 50 metre water resistance rating.

You’ll also appreciate the ability to store up to 300 songs for local playback.

Going back to that screen, it’s a square OLED touchscreen with a thoroughly modern always-on option. The controls are nice and intuitive, while controlling the watch with Alexa proves to be an absolute doddle.

We should note that you’ll need to take your smartphone along if you’re intent on tracking your run, as there’s no GPS onboard. Otherwise, it’s got all the fitness features your average runner (or exerciser) could want, including heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking.