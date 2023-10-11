The Fitbit Inspire 3 just became even better for beginners

As part of its ongoing October Prime Day sale, Amazon’s just dropped an absolute banger of a deal on the sleek Fitbit Inspire 3.

The entry-level Fitbit was already an easy one to recommend to anyone starting out on their fitness journey, but now with the wearable reduced from £84.99 to just £59, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Price Crash The Fitbit Inspire 3 just became even more affordable, making it a great first fitness tracker for those looking to make healthier lifestyle choices. Amazon

Was £84.99

Now £59 View Deal

While there are tons of great fitness trackers out there for under £100, you won’t find one with an ecosystem that’s up to the same level as what Fitbit can offer. After all, the company has been developing its fitness tracking technology (and the accompanying app) for years, and those expertise stand out on the Inspire 3.

Because this is listed as a ‘Prime Big Deal’, you will need an active Amazon Prime membership in order to access it. However, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to Prime that’s available to any new subscribers, plus you can always cancel it before the 30-days are up to ensure that you aren’t charged a single penny.

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 any good?

A more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2 Pros Now has a colour screen

Slim design is great for 24/7 wear

Sttrong feature set for the price Cons Colour screen could be bigger

Reading notifications can feel cramped

Fitbit Premium needed some insights

Because of how dinky the Fitbit Inspire 3 actually is, it’d be fairly easy to write it off against some of the more robust options out there but it still stands tall in its market for several reasons.

For starters, it’s the first in the Inspire series to feature a proper colour screen and so if you’re looking to upgrade from an older, monochrome Fitbit device then this is a great opportunity to do so on the cheap.

Plus, because the Fitbit Inspire 3 is so small, it never feels cumbersome on your wrists (the same of which can’t be said for some of the beefier Garmin devices out there). It also makes it far less likely that the Inspire 3 will ever get caught on items of clothing, which is always a plus.

On the software side, there’s very little to leave you wanting, with our reviewer giving particular praise to the sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring: “It’s one of the most comfortable trackers to take to sleep and the data seemed good. Again, up against the reliable sleep tracking on the Oura [Ring 3], sleep duration and sleep stage breakdowns and sleep scores were generally in the same ballpark and didn’t feel too wildly off. Resting heart rate averages were around 2-3 bpm of each other and never felt wildly high in comparison to other devices we tested it against.”