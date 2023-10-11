Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Inspire 3 just became even better for beginners

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

As part of its ongoing October Prime Day sale, Amazon’s just dropped an absolute banger of a deal on the sleek Fitbit Inspire 3.

The entry-level Fitbit was already an easy one to recommend to anyone starting out on their fitness journey, but now with the wearable reduced from £84.99 to just £59, there’s never been a better time to pick one up.

Fitbit Inspire 3 Price Crash

Fitbit Inspire 3 Price Crash

The Fitbit Inspire 3 just became even more affordable, making it a great first fitness tracker for those looking to make healthier lifestyle choices.

  • Amazon
  • Was £84.99
  • Now £59
View Deal

While there are tons of great fitness trackers out there for under £100, you won’t find one with an ecosystem that’s up to the same level as what Fitbit can offer. After all, the company has been developing its fitness tracking technology (and the accompanying app) for years, and those expertise stand out on the Inspire 3.

Because this is listed as a ‘Prime Big Deal’, you will need an active Amazon Prime membership in order to access it. However, Amazon is currently offering a 30-day free trial to Prime that’s available to any new subscribers, plus you can always cancel it before the 30-days are up to ensure that you aren’t charged a single penny.

Is the Fitbit Inspire 3 any good?

Fitbit Inspire 3 featured image
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A more polished fitness tracker than the Inspire 2

Pros

  • Now has a colour screen
  • Slim design is great for 24/7 wear
  • Sttrong feature set for the price

Cons

  • Colour screen could be bigger
  • Reading notifications can feel cramped
  • Fitbit Premium needed some insights

Because of how dinky the Fitbit Inspire 3 actually is, it’d be fairly easy to write it off against some of the more robust options out there but it still stands tall in its market for several reasons.

For starters, it’s the first in the Inspire series to feature a proper colour screen and so if you’re looking to upgrade from an older, monochrome Fitbit device then this is a great opportunity to do so on the cheap.

Plus, because the Fitbit Inspire 3 is so small, it never feels cumbersome on your wrists (the same of which can’t be said for some of the beefier Garmin devices out there). It also makes it far less likely that the Inspire 3 will ever get caught on items of clothing, which is always a plus.

On the software side, there’s very little to leave you wanting, with our reviewer giving particular praise to the sleep tracking and heart rate monitoring: “It’s one of the most comfortable trackers to take to sleep and the data seemed good. Again, up against the reliable sleep tracking on the Oura [Ring 3], sleep duration and sleep stage breakdowns and sleep scores were generally in the same ballpark and didn’t feel too wildly off. Resting heart rate averages were around 2-3 bpm of each other and never felt wildly high in comparison to other devices we tested it against.”

You might like…

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

Thomas Deehan 15 mins ago
Samsung’s 4TB SATA SSD has never been cheaper

Samsung’s 4TB SATA SSD has never been cheaper

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Upgrade your PS5 storage on the cheap with this bargain Amazon deal

Upgrade your PS5 storage on the cheap with this bargain Amazon deal

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
This Garmin Fenix 7 Prime Day deal destroys the Apple Watch

This Garmin Fenix 7 Prime Day deal destroys the Apple Watch

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Best October Prime Day 2023 deals under £100

Ryan Jones 22 hours ago
I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

I find deals for a living and these are the 5 Prime Day savings you shouldn’t miss

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor
After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.