The Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to its Black Friday price

The Fitbit Charge 6 has fallen back to its Black Friday price, which makes it one of the best-value fitness wearables on the market right now.

Amazon is selling the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £119 at the moment. That’s a 15% saving on the £139.99 RRP, and also slightly undercuts the price that Fitbit itself is selling the Charge 6 for as part of its own end-of-year sale.

Save 15% on the Fitbit Charge 6 The Fitbit Charge 6 has dropped to its Black Friday price over on Amazon, making it one of the biggest fitness tracker bargains around. Amazon

Save 15%

Now £119 View Deal

That’s a great price for a device that we called “the go-to fitness tracker” in our 4-star review. Small tweaks to its design and the integration of Google services keeps it ahead of the competition.

Fitbit has reinstated the haptic side button this time around, which provides a way more intuitive and enjoyable interface while you’re exercising. Going back in menus, opening up Google Wallet, and waking the device are all now much more pleasant than they were before.

You also get a solid 1.04-inch AMOLED display, which we found to be bright and detailed. There’s an always-on option, too, so it remains viable as a timepiece.

As for those Google services, the search giant’s acquisition of Fitbit a few years back means that Google Wallet, Google Maps, and YouTube Music are all now present as part of the Charge 6 interface’s swipeable glances. It supplies a little glimmer of smartwatch convenience without the attendant hit to your pocket and battery life.

If you’re planning on getting fit in January, this cut price Fitbit Charge 6 deal is a great opportunity to get ahead of the game.