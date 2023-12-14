Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Fitbit Charge 6 is back down to its Black Friday price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

The Fitbit Charge 6 has fallen back to its Black Friday price, which makes it one of the best-value fitness wearables on the market right now.

Amazon is selling the Fitbit Charge 6 for just £119 at the moment. That’s a 15% saving on the £139.99 RRP, and also slightly undercuts the price that Fitbit itself is selling the Charge 6 for as part of its own end-of-year sale.

Save 15% on the Fitbit Charge 6

Save 15% on the Fitbit Charge 6

The Fitbit Charge 6 has dropped to its Black Friday price over on Amazon, making it one of the biggest fitness tracker bargains around.

  • Amazon
  • Save 15%
  • Now £119
View Deal

That’s a great price for a device that we called “the go-to fitness tracker” in our 4-star review. Small tweaks to its design and the integration of Google services keeps it ahead of the competition.

Fitbit has reinstated the haptic side button this time around, which provides a way more intuitive and enjoyable interface while you’re exercising. Going back in menus, opening up Google Wallet, and waking the device are all now much more pleasant than they were before.

You also get a solid 1.04-inch AMOLED display, which we found to be bright and detailed. There’s an always-on option, too, so it remains viable as a timepiece.

As for those Google services, the search giant’s acquisition of Fitbit a few years back means that Google Wallet, Google Maps, and YouTube Music are all now present as part of the Charge 6 interface’s swipeable glances. It supplies a little glimmer of smartwatch convenience without the attendant hit to your pocket and battery life.

If you’re planning on getting fit in January, this cut price Fitbit Charge 6 deal is a great opportunity to get ahead of the game.

You might like…

This device lets you use Android Auto wirelessly, and it’s going cheap

This device lets you use Android Auto wirelessly, and it’s going cheap

Thomas Deehan 33 mins ago
Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: Last chance gifts before Christmas

Trusted Reviews’ Tech Gift Guide: Last chance gifts before Christmas

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Smyths has a new Switch bundle that’s perfect for kids

Smyths has a new Switch bundle that’s perfect for kids

Thomas Deehan 18 hours ago
Black Friday’s Meta Quest 2 deal is back in time for Christmas

Black Friday’s Meta Quest 2 deal is back in time for Christmas

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Last chance to get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 8 Pro

Last chance to get a free Fitbit Charge 6 with the Pixel 8 Pro

Jon Mundy 22 hours ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Sub Mini is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Sub Mini is right now

Jon Mundy 23 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words